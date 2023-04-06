When it was dark there was hope: Spread the joy of Easter

But we know, without a shadow of a doubt, that Jesus, on that third day, did rise from the dead. Victorious over sin and death. And this proves to us that Jesus was indeed who he claimed to be, and could do what he claimed he could do. Bring restored relationship with our Father in heaven, and offer salvation to the lost. So when Jesus promised his followers that we would also be resurrected, and would then spend eternity with him, in the presence of God the Father, it is something that we can trust and know to be true.