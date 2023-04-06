Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes clergy share their Easter messages for 2023

By Contributed
April 7 2023 - 7:30am
When it was dark there was hope: Spread the joy of Easter
Every year at Easter time we invite our churches in Parkes to write a special message for the community...

