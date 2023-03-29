Pennants
The Parkes Pirates grade 3 Pennants team, leading the District Pennants table by 8 points, travelled to Grenfell on Sunday, needing to win at least 2 rinks (4 points) to be assured of advancing to the Zone finals.
Unfortunately, the Pirates were soundly beaten by a red-hot Grenfell team. The result was a very disappointing end to the Pirates, who led the competition from the first week, only to be heart-breakingly beaten in the last match of the season. Manildra defeated Forbes, winning the grade, by a mere half a point and now advance to the Zone finals.
Congratulations and good luck to our close bowling friends from Manildra.
The Pirates grade 5 team recorded a very good win over Cowra, winning the big board and 2 rinks, to finish the Pennants season on a well-deserved winning note. All bowlers sincerely acknowledge and thank the team managers and green-keepers.
Social bowls Thursday
You have to love our retired farmers-turned-weather-forecasters and bowls players! Last Thursday 18 bowlers, including 6 retired farmers, lined up for social bowls with all declaring, "nah, they aren't rain clouds, the wind's from the east, no rain comes that way, she'll be right!". As sure as there is a bias in a bowl, down came the rain after 10 ends, sending all bowlers to the shed and then to the club bar.
Two more ends were played during a brief, hopeful break in the rain. Eventually the weather won, the lucky rink was lost, and the jackpot increased to $230.
Saturday social bowls
Fourteen social bowlers enjoyed a game of triples and two games of social pairs on the TV rink, played under the consistency (scroungers) form of scoring. Storm clouds and light rain delayed the start of play.
Thankfully the rain clouds scuttled away to the east and stayed there, allowing for 3 enjoyable games of bowls that were played in front of a birthday party crowd in humid conditions.
The triples game saw Dave Reilly skip for Bob Freeman and Marty Tighe against skip Tony 'Rocky' Riordan, Steve Ryan and Tom Furey in a very enjoyable exciting game played in good competitive spirit. The high scoring game ended in a fitting 72 all draw, as both skips bowled crowd-pleasing draw shots over the last 2 ends, ensuring a climatic finish after 26 ends of 2 bowls triples.
Graeme Dixon and Gary McPhee had a tight tussle with Rob Irving and Chris Harrison over 21 ends. Dicko and Gaz eventually prevailed against the consistent Rob and Chris, finishing over the top on the last few ends, winning 67 points to 52.
Ray Jones wound back the clock to be Skipping, instead of playing Lead, pairing up with George Bradley against Mike Valentine and Col Hayward. In a game sponsored by Amplifon hearing aids, Mike and Col battled 'heard' all game against the blue arm of George and the nuisance accuracy of Jones. The older pairing of Ray and George eventually won by 46 points.
Club news
The lucky rink jackpot is now at $230. If not won today, it will be $240 on Saturday.
You have to have love Bowlo Fridays! Happy hour from 5pm, last Friday of the month mega mania meat and vouchers raffles from 7pm, plus the members draw of $2800.
See you at the Bowlo!
- Marty Tighe
Not a great day for bowls, the weather gods were not kind with little spots of rain interrupting entertaining bowls.
Two games of triples were played with the scoring of 2,3,1 point for bowls closest to the jack.
The competition was fierce on both rinks with Brenda, Marja and Kay handling the pressure to have a 62 to 46 win over Elaine, Robyn and Valmai.
Maureen M, Lorraine and Frances played Jan, Lynn/Marilyn, and Julie in a tight competitive game with Jan's team winning 59 to 48. Everyone enjoyed this format, which also helps practice placement of bowls in the head.
Liz has put a list on the board for anyone interested in playing pennants in August/September. Please take the time to read the information on the form before making the commitment to put your name in.
Easter Trading Table next Tuesday, April 4. Easter theme with items to the value of $10 please.
Milk and Mats - Di Howell.
To play ring 6862 1446 between 9am-9.30am to play at 10am. New bowlers and visitors always welcome.
- Maureen M
The threat of rain is a major reason as to why only 20 played last Thursday's twin-towns veterans golf in Forbes which was won by Alex MacKinnon from the host club.
Niel Duncan kept it in the local den next best with 37 while 'Mayor of Bogan Gate' and Forbes member Steve Edwards was awarded the encouragement award.
Nearest the pins, A grade 9th Ken Sanderson (F), B grade 18th Gordon Hart (Leeton).
The twin-towns shield from the best four of 16 reps, Forbes 215, Parkes with only Robert J Lea representing 31. Also playing were Keith Murray (Nambour) and Rid Mihaitovic (Orange).
Ball sweep - 37 points Niel Duncan (F), 36 Peter Barnes (F), 35 Kim Herbert (F), 34 Geoff Drane (F).
This Thursday it is hoped more will play the 18 hole stableford event in Parkes with registration from 9am.
- Barry Shine
Last weekend saw 11 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot at 25 and 50 metres for a max score of 550 points collectively.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 300 248 548.
John Davis 299 249 548.
Steve Mitchell 299 243 546.
Karla Boyd 254 215 469.
Paul Hocking 299 for 25m only.
David Tanks 238 for 50m only.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 299 247 546.
John Smeaton 298 239 537.
John Maddison 288 241 529.
Jim Nash 264 208 472.
David Tanks 290 for 25m only.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 2/4/2023 and will be standard targets at both ranges.
Now for some good news for those who did not get their required shoots up before now, the Firearms Registry has extended the reporting by 3 months to end on 30/6/2023, so there will be no excuses after then.
- Brian Drabsch
