You have to love our retired farmers-turned-weather-forecasters and bowls players! Last Thursday 18 bowlers, including 6 retired farmers, lined up for social bowls with all declaring, "nah, they aren't rain clouds, the wind's from the east, no rain comes that way, she'll be right!". As sure as there is a bias in a bowl, down came the rain after 10 ends, sending all bowlers to the shed and then to the club bar.

