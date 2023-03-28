Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former NRL forward Jack Buchanan talks Parkes Spacemen

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:56pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Buchanan (centre) had a few options after it was confirmed Cowra wouldn't field a first grade side in 2023. Picture by Andrew Fisher
Jack Buchanan (centre) had a few options after it was confirmed Cowra wouldn't field a first grade side in 2023. Picture by Andrew Fisher

Former NRL player Jack Buchanan is passionate about the Cowra Magpies and did all he could to help the club rise to the challenge of the Peter McDonald Premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.