It's a creature that can bring a smile to anyone's face.
Even for motorists travelling down Bogan Street on Tuesday, where this fella was sitting in a tree on the median strip.
Did you know that, thanks to the Red Cross, many people knit small teddy bears which are used to comfort and calm stressed small children?
Normally there is a plentiful supply available for emergency services but last year's floods resulted in such a huge demand that now they are in short supply.
Our Que club received an urgent request to supply some teddies for our Ambulance Service.
Each ambulance usually carries two teddies which the officers find really helpful when they have young distressed children to help.
Some of our members are knitting but we could use some help.
For safety reasons there are some rules which must be followed - for example, only wool or acrylic yarn may be used to avoid allergic reactions - and we will happily give a pattern with full instructions, including all the dos and don'ts, as well as yarn and filling if it is required.
All help will be greatly appreciated.
Please call Pam Nankivell on 0407 894 498.
