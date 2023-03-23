With a busy Saturday ahead of us, Spicer Oval will be the place to be that afternoon.
It's the Parkes Boars season launch at their new home at Spicer Oval which has undergone a $1.6 million dollar upgrade and makeover in the last two years, which has included the construction of a new clubhouse.
The Boars have never had a clubhouse until now.
As part of the season launch, the club will celebrate its new home and its first matches.
Gates will open at 2pm on Saturday with trial games against Tumut Rugby Club. The women play at 3pm and men at 4pm.
There will be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids, and Packed Cones gelato stall to treat the sweet tooths.
"The new bar will be open and we are really excited to have a deep fryer in our brand new canteen," club representative Kim Ryan said.
"So everyone will be able to get their hot chippie fix, in addition to our regular offerings of sausage and steak sandwiches, cold drinks and snacks."
There will be a jumper auction calcutta and raffle thanks to the club's sponsor QuickShine Carwash - car cleaning worth $250.
Speeches, nibbles and drinks will follow the matches.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
