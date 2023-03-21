Saturday was a 4Ball Aggregate Stableford with an individual in conjunction.
This requires each player to be scoring to their maximum to build up that aggregate score. Simon Wild of Wild Plastering Contractors was our sponsor, and we thank Simon for his ongoing support of the club.
There were 75 players out having a hit on a day that threatened to be very hot and blustery.
The winning pair were Shaun Bateson and Beau Tanswell who were out early in the morning and put a solid 83 points on the board that couldn't be bettered during the day.
Both these young guys are very keen on improving their golf and are getting some results early on. They ended up 10 pts clear of the following pair of Scott Winter and Rod Kiley, who's still on the march back to his playing strength.
The next best in were Phil Bishop and Dub Rodgers and Mick Smith and Nick Strudwick both on 71.
In the individual stakes Shaun Bateson on 45 points was the standout with Nick Strudwick chasing him home on 42 points.
Scott Winter had a good day out with his 39 points, just 1 in front of Beau Tanswell and Gordon Pritchard.
There were only 7 ladies venturing out in the heat with Colleen Staples the best on 34, followed in by Margaret Hogan and Mel Matthews both on 33 points.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Dirt Doctor 1st Andrew Bourke on 235cm, Parkes Ready Mix Concrete 9th won by Troy Thomson at 4.9m, Harvey Norman 11th won Rob Hey on 146cm, the Westlime 15th won by Myles Smith on 175cm and the 18th won by Ron Hetherington at 102cm. The lucrative 11th was won by Rob Hey at 146cm. The ladies NTP's were Col Flynn in B grade on the 10th, Marg Hogan in C grade on the 2nd and Cath Kelly in A grade on the 6th.
Ball winners were Scott Winter 39, Beau Tanswell, Gordon Pritchard 38, Ray Maxwell, Craig Dunn, John Dwyer 37, Ray White, Philip Smith, Phil Bishop 36, Wayne Parker, Trevor Chatman, Dub Rodgers, Troy Thomson, Wayne Powter 35, Mark Wright, Rod Kiley, Tom Delmenico, Colleen Staples, Michael Lynch, Steve Riley 34.
The Captain vs President was won again by Captain Cath's team 172 to President Dave's 167.
Thanks to our Pro Jake for hopping back on the greens mower to present the course in Logan's absence.
Next week is an 18 Hole Medley Stableford and the time honoured Terry Sheridan, Charlie Allen and Owen Crowley Memorial Sponsored by The Corner Boys - something special to win.
