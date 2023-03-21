Parkes Champion-Post
Six Parkes athletes compete in Little Athletics State Track and Field Championships, Toby Morgan wins gold

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:20am, first published 12:17am
In a major coup for the Parkes Little Athletics Club six of its athletes proudly represented their town at the state titles on the weekend, one coming away with gold.

