Paddy qualified for four U17 events - javelin, high jump, long jump and triple jump. Unfortunately due to an injury flaring up, he had to pull out of the three jump events, after attempting the high jump in hope he could push through. Paddy gave his best efforts in the U17 javelin, making the top eight finalists, where he placed sixth overall with a throw of 47.24m. This is not near his PB but a great throw regardless.