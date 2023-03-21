In a major coup for the Parkes Little Athletics Club six of its athletes proudly represented their town at the state titles on the weekend, one coming away with gold.
You couldn't have asked for a better birthday present when Toby Morgan was presented his gold medal for winning the 800m in the U11-12 Multiclass on Sunday, his 11th birthday.
The athletes travelled to Sydney Olympic Park on the weekend to compete in the Little Athletics State Track and Field Championships, after having qualified at regionals in Dubbo in February.
The club said qualifying for this event was a major achievement for these kids and they were all very excited for this opportunity.
Here's how the athletes performed:
Toby Morgan
Toby competed in the U11-12 Multiclass 100m, 200m 800m, long jump and discus. There were many multiclass competitors at these championships and Toby loved having the opportunity to compete against a wider range of other children with a disability. He also enjoyed catching up with friends he made through the school athletics channels last year.
The absolute highlight of his championships was coming first in the 800m on his birthday. Not only was it a great achievement but he also took 15 seconds off his personal best. What a great birthday present! Toby's now focusing on the State PSSA Swimming Carnival in a couple of weeks, where he is competing in the 50m freestyle and breaststroke.
Archie Higgins
Sunday morning in Sydney was pretty foggy for the 20 athletes competing in the under 12s high jump. The starting height was 125cm and Archie cleared 140 on his first attempt, but didn't clear 145. Archie placed 10th, with the winner going on to clear 160cm. Archie's technique continues to improve and after a couple of months off this April and May, he is looking forward to the school athletics program in June.
Emily Wilde
Emily competed in the U10 high jump. She came 10th and is really happy with how she went. Emily loves competing at state level, trying her hardest and aiming for a new PB.
Paddy and Vashti Williams
This is the first time Paddy and Vashti have been part of Little A's and were excited to make it all the way through to the state championships. Vashti competed in the U12 javelin where she placed 12th with a throw of 22.78m. Not a PB, but Vashti was happy with her efforts.
Paddy qualified for four U17 events - javelin, high jump, long jump and triple jump. Unfortunately due to an injury flaring up, he had to pull out of the three jump events, after attempting the high jump in hope he could push through. Paddy gave his best efforts in the U17 javelin, making the top eight finalists, where he placed sixth overall with a throw of 47.24m. This is not near his PB but a great throw regardless.
Oden Greet
Oden competed in the U10 high jump on Sunday morning. There was some very tough competition, however Oden performed really well and was proud to have qualified for this event.
Ryker Moore
Ryker was going to compete at the state championships in the U12 1500m, 800m and 400m but had to pull-out to recover from a foot injury. At the recent 2023 NSW Athletics Junior State Championships, Ryker placed third in the 400m, claiming a bronze medal and qualifying for nationals. He will be heading to Brisbane and racing on April 13 and is looking forward to the experience.
Jack Kaden qualified for the U10 60m hurdle at the state championships, but was unable to attend.
All Parkes athletes thoroughly enjoyed their experience competing at this level and hope to be lucky enough to compete in the state championships again next year.
