Four teams of triples were sent out to, firstly, take on the spider! Rhona's bowl got tangled up in the spider or, was the spider squeezing the life out of Rhona's bowl, either way Rhona took home $10 for her effort.
Today was a day of changes, bowl positions that is. Rhona started out with Merilyn and Julie playing Maureen B, Elaine and Lynn with Rhona's team playing good bowls to be ahead after 6 ends. Maureen M, Lorraine and Frances started out against Brenda, Marja and Kay and the game was very even after 6 ends, then all the leads switched teams. Confused yet?
After another 6 ends the seconds switched teams. When all the changes had finished Team Rhona had a win over Maureen B's team while Team Brenda had a win over Maureen M's team. Rhona, Frances and Lorraine took home the money for the winning rink.
Merilyn thanked everyone who helped with the catering for the Open Pennants, it was appreciated by all the players involved.
Our Easter trading table will be on April 4, put the date in your diaries. Thanks again to all the hard work by ground control.
To play ring 6862 1446 between 9am-9.30am on Tuesday mornings. New players and visitors always welcome.
Milk & Mats: Maureen M.
- Maureen M
On Wednesday, March 15 we had social bowls. Winners were Paul Lewin and Junior Thorne winning 15+4. Runners-up were Doug Fletcher and Wal Austin winning 14+8. Marble 11 came out and the Margins were 2, 4 and 8. The jackpot next week is $350.
On Saturday, March 18 we had social bowls. Winners were Paul Lewin and Paul Townsend winning 16+25. Runners-up were Junior Thorne and Warren Keep winning 14+4.
Championships
In the Minor Singles Stevie Torrens defeated John Corcoran. Play-by dates are up please get in and get your games played.
Pennants
Our Grade 5 team suffers a 10-0 loss to Cowra at home. Our Grade 6 team had the bye. Our Grade 7-1's had a 9-1 loss to Tullamore at Tullamore and our Grade 7-2's had a much needed and rewarding 10-0 win over Yeoval at Yeoval.
This week we have our 5's going to Condobolin for a must win against Condobolin, our 6's travel to Grenfell in a must win against Grenfell, our 7-1's host Peak Hill in another must win against Peak Hill and our 7-2's play against Manildra at home.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, March 25 at 1pm. Names in half an hour before start times and everyone is welcome to come have a roll.
In the club on Friday, March 24 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($500), joker draw ($2400) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
The Parkes Bowling and Sports Club pennant season is getting to the business end and our No3's are just one win away from going to a Zone 4 playoff, with the winner then going onto the state finals.
This weekend's results with the No 3's travelling down the highway to do battle with our biggest rivals of Forbes, while the No 5's travelled west to tackle Condo and our No 7 team supporting Eugowra went east to Orange and this on top of quite a few team and player changes to all grades playing.
The results are as follows:
With our No 3's now 8 points clear of Manildra and 15 ahead of Grenfell after defeating Forbes 9 - 1 in Forbes has them champing at the bit to finish the season strong playing Grenfell in Grenfell, to make it to the playoffs.
The Pirates won the master board 72 - 57 over a gallant Forbes outfit; On rink 9 team Frame had a good win over team Andrews 32 - 17 On rink 10 team Dwyer also had a good win over team West 24 - 17 On rink 11 team Reilly went down to team Williams 23 - 16.
With Baldy n co taking an early ascendency and winning 3 of the first four ends, they took control of the match by winning 13 of the 21 ends played. Although, with Spro egging everyone on Scotty n co could not handle the Baldy juggernaut on the day. Although Wolfy and co got off to a slow start and were on the wrong side of the winning ends, they were still to strong for Westy and co, finishing off on the better side of the scoreboard.
Over on rink 11, team Reilly and Bogga Williams n co were going at it head to head, with Bogga saving shots at will in the second half of the match and the Forbes boys saved a 10 - 0 defeat by getting the better of team Reilly.
The "MATEY MUG" was won by the unflappable Baldy Frame.
If is not hard enough to tackle Condo in Condo, but they also turned the sun dial up and it was almost 40 degrees well before lunch!
Condo were to strong at home, taking the master board 89 - 44 and thus a 10 - 0 win showing no mercy on their visitors.
On rink 2, team Hayward were humbled 34 - 7 by team Brasnett On rink 3 team Mudeye were defeated 26 - 18 by team Seton (Darren). On rink 4 team Turner were also defeated 29 - 19 team Seton (Dan). Sometimes we all have an off day, this was the day of Col, Mal, John and Elaine. Starting off on the wrong side of the scoreboard, the might of Baldy, Thomo, Johno and Simmo showed no mercy and having the better of things most of the match. Rink 3 was really a game of 2 x halves with Mudeye n co winning 8 of the first 10 ends to lead 16 - 2 at oranges. But I am not sure what Seto said to his troops at the change of ends, but it certainly worked as they went on to claim 10 of the remaining 11 ends to take control and completely turn the match.
Team Turner were put on the back foot early after only being able to claim 4 of the first 10 ends and being behind 14 - 9 at the halfway point, but it was not through the lack of trying, they could not claw back the deficit and the mite of team Seton.
After much deliberation, it was determined that the MATEY MUG be rested on this week's all-round performance.
Next week the No 5's travel to Cowra for the last round of season 2023 Pennants and are certainly hoping to finish the season proper off with a win away.
Our very supportive grade 7 players that are supporting Eugowra ventured to Orange City to do battle on a very quick green. The results did not fall Eugowra's way being soundly beaten 10 - 0, with "our team of Pirates" being well beaten 35 - 8. I still believe all the players that have supported Eugowra and travelled weekly to do so, all deserve the "MATEY MUG". You are a credit to yourselves and our great club.
Social bowls - 16.03.2023
On a fantastic Thursday afternoon we had 20 bowlers enjoy a social games of bowls amongst the beautiful surrounds at PB&SC.
Rink 8 saw our first game of triples with Barby, Bob and Jack Wright taking on the might of Corky, Tink and President Miller. After team Wright claiming a four on the first end, they didn't always get it right, going down 22 - 17.
On rink 9 we had a "John - a - thon" with Johnny Carr teaming up with Mike Valentine to play against John Niddrie and John Ward. The two John's got off to a slow start only winning one of the first 9 ends and were behind but gained their composure to take the win 16 - 14 over John and Mike.
Well once again the team builders got it right, with a draw being played out on rink 10 with a game of pairs between Rob Irving and Ian Simpson versus Ray Jones and Col Mudie, but it was Rob and Simmo claiming the victory spoils with 11 ends to 10.
In another close encounter over on rink 11, in the second game of triples played between Harro, Blakey and the GOAT (Gary) against Al, Wok and Joe. Well team Gary dawdled out of the blocks being behind on the scoreboard 13 -2 , which had Wok going the early crow with his first game back after receiving a new "dicky knee" but team GOAT got the wind at their backs to take 8 of the next 9 ends to go on to a 25 - 15 lead. After Joe "doing a Turner" regained his composure to come home strong to just get pipped 26 - 24.
Social bowls 18.03.2023
There were only 8 brave souls entering the furnace that was predicted on Saturday afternoon, with the expected temperature to reach 38 - 40 degrees. So they had two games of pairs.
On rink 8 the "Bob's", being Bob Freeman and Bob Irving taking on Noel Johnstone and Mike Valentine. The Bob's were a bit slow out of the gates, but gained momentum as the game went on and did enough to claim the chocolates 26 - 24 in a good close match.
On rink 9 we had Col (The Legend) Hayward team up with Gary (GOAT) McPhee to take on the might of Col (Mudeye) Mudie and Brett (Baldy) Frame.
Well this was always going to be a battle of the giants, with all these bowlers being very good players in their own right. But it was Mudeye and Baldy who prevailed claiming the victory spoils (which we will all hear about for a couple of weeks) 26 - 15.
What's on next
There is social bowls on Thursday and Saturday with your names to be in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start. Everyone is welcome by calling the club on 6862 1446 for a great afternoon of bowls.
The lucky rink jackpot currently stands at $230
The next PB&SC Music Club meeting will be held next Thursday 31.03.2023 at 6pm at the club. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. This Friday night sees the usual awesome array of meat raffles and vouchers to be won and the member's draw at an impressive $2700. This is supported by the amazing meals served up from Dev's kitchen, come along and enjoy the spoils of the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.
- By Second Shot - in the absence of Marty Tighe
Lachlan Valley veteran golfers gathered in West Wyalong last Thursday for their annual general meeting prior to playing the monthly 18 hole competition.
All past executive members were re-elected to lead the association for the next 12 months with Forbes members Peter Barnes in the chair as president, Parkes' Robert Lea vice-president, captain Jeff Haley (Forbes) and secretary/treasurer Beryl Roberts (Forbes). Each club in the association has two delegates on the committee.
The main discussion point at the meeting was a letter from the Cowra club tabled moving a motion for the monthly 18 hole competitions to delete the rule of a 10am shot-gun start with lunch to be taken at the end of play. With 51 players and official in attendance the motion was lost 48-3.
Cowra has now indicated their intention to not participate in the remaining monthly competitions for the year, advising they will review the situation at the end of the year.
The A grade last Thursday was an all Forbes affair with Jeff Haley taking the 'chocolates' with 37 points from runner-up Kim Herbert on 36 points.
Virginia Drogmuller from Grenfell won B grade with 37 points from Alex Maitland (West Wyalong) with 35 points on a count-back.
Nearest-to-pins - A grade (0-16) Garry Pymont (Forbes), B grade (17-23) Dennis Smith (Grenfell), C grade (24-36) Steve Edwards (Forbes).
In the Lachlan Valley Association Shield Forbes (20 players) won the day on 107 points from West Wyalong (16) 103. Other team scores included Grenfell (6) 101, Condobolin (4) 92 and Parkes (3) 84.
Ball sweep winners from Forbes and Parkes - 34 points: Greg Webb and Steve Edwards (F); 33: Steve Uphill (F); 31: Niel Duncan and Alex MacKinnon (F) and Robert Lea and Dale Stait (P).
This week's veterans twin-towns competition will be played at Forbes - 10am shot-gun start.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 6 shooters brave the heatwave conditions and shoot at fox targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 530.53 points
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50 M TOTAL: Brian Drabsch 280.28 250.23 530.51, John Davis 280.28 250.22 530.50.
FIELD RIFLES: Alan Briton 280.19 250.22 530.51, John Smeaton 279.25 248.15 527.40, Kayla Boyd 270.20 219.09 489.29.
And one shot for practice only.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 26/3/23 and that will be our last shoot for the reporting period which ends on 31/3/23 when all attendances will be sent in and forwarded to the NSW firearms registry for any possible action for those who did not get their required shoots up in time.
Centrefire Benchrest (Eugowra)
Shooting will start again at the Eugowra range at 9am Sunday 26/3/23 after the devastating floods in town.
- Brian Drabsch
