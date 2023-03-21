On rink 2, team Hayward were humbled 34 - 7 by team Brasnett On rink 3 team Mudeye were defeated 26 - 18 by team Seton (Darren). On rink 4 team Turner were also defeated 29 - 19 team Seton (Dan). Sometimes we all have an off day, this was the day of Col, Mal, John and Elaine. Starting off on the wrong side of the scoreboard, the might of Baldy, Thomo, Johno and Simmo showed no mercy and having the better of things most of the match. Rink 3 was really a game of 2 x halves with Mudeye n co winning 8 of the first 10 ends to lead 16 - 2 at oranges. But I am not sure what Seto said to his troops at the change of ends, but it certainly worked as they went on to claim 10 of the remaining 11 ends to take control and completely turn the match.