Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Around the grounds | Parkes Pirates one win away, ladies test their skills

By Contributed
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhona Went was the star of this week's Parkes Women's Bowls that involved a few challenges. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Women's bowls

Four teams of triples were sent out to, firstly, take on the spider! Rhona's bowl got tangled up in the spider or, was the spider squeezing the life out of Rhona's bowl, either way Rhona took home $10 for her effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.