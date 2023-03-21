Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Eight candidates contesting State seat of Orange as residents head to the polls

By Newsroom
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The candidates contesting the State seat of Orange (from clockwise) are Aaron Kelly, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers; Patricia Holt, Legalise Cannabis Party; Gillian Bramley, Public Education Party; George Bate, Sustainable Australia Party; David Mallard, The Greens; Phillip Donato, Independent; Tony Mileto, The Nationals; Heather Dunn, Labor Party.

Parkes residents will either re-elect Phil Donato as their member for the State seat of Orange on Saturday or opt for a new face among the seven other candidates vying for the seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.