Parkes residents will either re-elect Phil Donato as their member for the State seat of Orange on Saturday or opt for a new face among the seven other candidates vying for the seat.
Mr Donato has seven challengers for the seat which occupies an area of 16,982 square kilometres.
The candidates for the seat, in ballot paper order, which was drawn on March 9, are:
At the 2019 State Election, when Mr Donato ran as a candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party he received nearly half of the 50,295 formal first preference votes lodged with 24,718 votes.
Kate Hazelton, who ran for The Nationals received 25.82 per cent of the vote with 12,987 first preference votes.
Parkes has four polling booth locations in town, open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday, March 25, at Parkes, Parkes East and Middleton public schools and the Parkes Assemblies of God Hall in Rees Avenue.
Across the shire residents can cast their votes at Alectown Soldiers Memorial Hall, Peak Hill Central School, Bogan Gate Public School, Trundle War Memorial Hall and Tullamore Central School.
Early voting in Parkes is open at 30 Welcome Street, in the former Currajong Disability Services building.
The hours are:
During the 2019 election 5674 Parkes Shire residents recorded their vote at these nine booths.
