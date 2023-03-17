Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes Shire Library welcomes 2023 ambassadors as program sets to expand

By Newsroom
March 18 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's library ambassadors are, back, Isaiah Stokes and Lachlan Watt, Ned Hewes, Sam Hunt and Corban Cunningham, Jacob Swindle and Sophie Francis; front, Mary Gray, Isla McLeod and Beth Deland, and Sarah Knowling. Picture supplied

Parkes Shire Library's Library Ambassador Program just keeps on growing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.