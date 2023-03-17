Parkes Shire Library's Library Ambassador Program just keeps on growing.
Staff have just welcomed and inducted this year's cohort after receiving 40 applications from eager Year 5 students in Parkes alone.
Its coordinators are over the moon with the continued success of the program.
"All the applications were extremely well written and making a decision was very difficult," Debbie Gould said.
The students attended a small presentation ceremony and afternoon tea at the Parkes Library, and each received a library ambassador badge to wear until the end of the year.
As part of the program library ambassadors are sent information from library staff, which they present at their school assemblies to inform the school community of upcoming events, exhibitions and competitions.
This year's library ambassadors are Isaiah Stokes and Lachlan Watt from Parkes Christian School, Ned Hewes and Mary Gray from Holy Family School, Sam Hunt and Corban Cunningham from Middleton Public School, Jacob Swindle and Sophie Francis from Parkes East Public School, Isla McLeod and Beth Deland from Parkes Public School, and Sarah Knowling from Home School Community.
The program, which began in 2019, has become so popular that Debbie said they are expanding it to other areas in the shire.
Year 5 students in other towns have been invited to apply to be library ambassador for their town and their local library.
Debbie said presentations to these students will take place over the next couple of weeks at their branch library.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.