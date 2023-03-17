For Elizabeth Macgregor, 2022 was largely a year of heartbreak on the footy field.
It began with a shoulder injury suffered just two minutes into trials for the Western Rams Lisa Fialoa side and ended with a 38-8 loss in the under 16s Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
"When footy season started, I had to have it strapped all season, but then I started wearing shoulder pads as well," she said of her shoulder.
"I still wear the shoulder pads just for a bit of protection, although I've gotten used to the strapping and pads now."
But less than three months into 2023 and it's already shaping up to be a breakout season for the Parkes product.
Having once again tried her luck at the Lisa Fiaola trials in Manildra last month, on this occasion, Macgregor was successful.
"There were a few other girls who were trying out at the same position. One of the girls I was trialling against, I played against her in the grand final last year, so there was a bit of extra competition there," she said.
"But I did feel pretty confident afterwards."
All in all, the fullback was one of five Woodbridge players selected in the 22-woman squad, alongside, Alana O'Loughlin, Eliza Taylor, Isabella Piper and Shania McKinnon.
Comprising of under 17s teams from across the state, including many from an NRLW club's feeder side, the Rams will play a trial game against Monaro on March 26, before the main event takes place on April 15 and 16.
"We've had two weekend sessions and they've been really good. The structure of the trainings have been really good as well," Macgregor said.
"Our first training we had a fitness test [and we'll] re-do it. So in-between that, we're all doing a lot of fitness work so that we can better ourselves.
"On the day of the test, it was very hot, but I think we did pretty good. Most of us have been training already for league tag."
With this being Macgregor's first shot at playing in a Rams jersey, the 16-year-old isn't about to let the moment slip her by.
"It is a very big privilege and I'm very grateful," she said.
"The thing I'm most looking forward to is just to see the other types of talent and players who are down there and across the state."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.