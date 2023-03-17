Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woodbridge Cup player Elizabeth Macgregor keen for Western Rams Lisa Fiaola gala day

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
March 17 2023 - 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Macgregor from Parkes was a standout for her Woodbridge Cup side in 2022 and will be hoping that form translates into a Rams jersey. Picture by Nick Guthrie

For Elizabeth Macgregor, 2022 was largely a year of heartbreak on the footy field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.