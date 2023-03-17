After decades of sitting dormant, the doors at the Carrington opened at 9.30am this morning, its president there greeting visitors as they come Back to Peak Hill for the weekend.
Among all the excitement and big schedule of activities planned across the three days that is all to celebrate Peak Hill's past, present and future, there will be some well-known familiar faces in the crowd.
The Parkes Shire's first female Olympian and former Peak Hill girl Nira Windeatt (née Stove) is coming home and if you're lucky to get to the pool tomorrow at 3pm, you'll actually get to see her do some laps.
Nira represented Australia at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in swimming, achieving fourth in her heat for the women's 100 metres butterfly.
Clint Paddison, one of Australia's most in-demand comedians and public figures with appearances in 13 countries spanning from Ireland to Iraq, will be back in town too.
Clint is the son of John and Carole Paddison and grew up in Peak Hill. His TV credits include The Footy Show, StandUp Australia, Sunrise, Thursday Night Live and more. Clint is a specialist in the corporate space, averaging more than 50 organisations a year as a comedian, MC or keynote speaker.
And so organisers said who else would they invite to introduce Keith Potger and Sub Tonic Fusion onto the stage for the Friday and Saturday night concerts at the Peak Hill Ex-Services Club as part of the weekend celebrations.
Parkes Shire Council workers have been busy cleaning the streets of Peak Hill and tidying its gardens, and other organisations have been setting up their activities ahead of this buzzing weekend.
From today there are historical displays at the Carrington, open schools and hospital, arts and crafts at Peak Hill Leisure Centre, catch-up at the Carrington and free night concerts.
At 2.30pm today, Peak Hill Central School will hold an official opening of the school's John Van der Reyden Gymnasium in honour of the former teacher's many years of service to sport at the school and in the community.
Tomorrow includes a packed program throughout the entire day and features the regional finals of the Australian National Busking Championships, which returns after three years.
At 3pm on Saturday there is something special happening at the Peak Hill Memorial Pool.
The pool opened in 1961 through fundraising from the Peak Hill community and our local council. A huge feat says organisers of the weekend.
Jeff Stove was the first pool manager and he coached many of the local children to swim. Jeff's daughter is Nira who went on to compete at the Montreal Olympics. Many other local swimmers also reaped the benefit of Jeff's coaching.
On Saturday afternoon Nira intends to spend time at the swimming pool, enjoying a picnic with friends and family and taking a dip in the pool. After all it is forecast to get up to 35 degrees.
Thirteen-year-old Peak Hill girl Sharntelle Schnitger is raising money for youth mental health and will too be swimming on Saturday on a mission to reach her goal for the charity Laps for Life.
Her target was raising $1000, she's doubled that at $2040 ahead of tomorrow's big day.
To help Sharntelle push that figure further, Nira has kindly agreed to do a lap or two with the teenager.
The community is invited to bring along a picnic lunch and others are welcome to join in swimming some laps as well.
If you'd like to make a donation to support Sharntelle, you can do so here.
There is plenty to do and see across Saturday and Sunday in Peak Hill. Head to the Back to Peak Hill Weekend 2023 Facebook page to see a full program and more.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
