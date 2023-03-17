Parkes Champion-Post
Back to Peak Hill weekend begins as former Olympian Nira Stove and public figure and comedian Clint Paddison come home

The Parkes Shire's first female Olympian and former Peak Hill girl Nira Windeatt (née Stove) is coming home for the Back to Peak Hill weekend. Pictures by Back to Peak Hill Facebook page

After decades of sitting dormant, the doors at the Carrington opened at 9.30am this morning, its president there greeting visitors as they come Back to Peak Hill for the weekend.

