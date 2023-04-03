Tiffany Steel also grew up in Parkes and shared many fond memories of her childhood growing up in "Gracelands" with her parents Anne and Bob. Tiffany hosted the inaugural Parkes Elvis event when she was just 17. Her involvement in hospitality and events continued when she left Parkes to take up numerous positions in conferences, trade exhibitions and event management in Australia and overseas. She recently surprised herself and her parents when she returned to Parkes to take on the Parkes Elvis Festival director's position.