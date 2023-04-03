Parkes Champion-Post
Scenes from Parkes Que Club's International Women's Day luncheon

By Lynn Rogers
April 3 2023 - 3:08pm
Over 180 guests attended the International Women's Day luncheon at the Parkes Services Club on March 12, hosted by the Parkes Que Club annually.

