Over 180 guests attended the International Women's Day luncheon at the Parkes Services Club on March 12, hosted by the Parkes Que Club annually.
Although the past three "Covid years" it had to be cancelled, guests were delighted we could once again celebrate this significant world-wide event.
Que president, Kath Whitchurch, welcomed the 180 guests and especially the two guest speakers, Tiffany Steel and Dr Julia Sgarlata. Guests were offered a glass of champagne on arrival and had lots of fun throughout the afternoon as plenty of lucky door prizes were won during the 2-course luncheon.
Having grown up in Parkes, Dr Julia Sgarlata (general paediatrician in Orange) was well known to guests. Her presentation focused on the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme as she discussed the difference between equality and equity when applied to medical services and community facilities for children, especially in rural and remote regions.
A child's physical, emotional and social development is optimised by warm, responsive carers who provide consistent expectations and boundaries, and are supported by extended family, friends and the wider community. Children thrive when they have nutritious food, safe places to play that facilitate exploration and learning, physical and cultural activities and comprehensive mental and physical healthcare.
Dr Julia described how telehealth services are improving access to healthcare for patients in rural and remote areas and some of the healthcare strategies in place to improve equitable access to health care.
Tiffany Steel also grew up in Parkes and shared many fond memories of her childhood growing up in "Gracelands" with her parents Anne and Bob. Tiffany hosted the inaugural Parkes Elvis event when she was just 17. Her involvement in hospitality and events continued when she left Parkes to take up numerous positions in conferences, trade exhibitions and event management in Australia and overseas. She recently surprised herself and her parents when she returned to Parkes to take on the Parkes Elvis Festival director's position.
To top the afternoon off, members, friends, and several students from Parkes High School modelled vintage bridal outfits which had been loaned by several locals. One outfit was 100 years old!
The afternoon ended with all 180 women singing Helen Reddy's "I Am Woman".
