Day two of the Bogan Gate 125-year celebrations was symbolic one.
It included the centenary of the Bogan Gate Memorial Clock Tower, the unearthing of a 25-year-old time capsule and a 1960s class reenactment with the very same teacher.
During the ceremony for the centenary of the Memorial Clock Tower tales were shared of the names etched on its walls, including those who served in Gallipoli.
Bob Cocks, who organised and supervised the repairs and restoration of the clock tower which was originally created by his father, spoke in detail about the tower.
More than 120 people came to watch the unearthing and opening of the time capsule in Memorial Park, buried during the town's 100-year celebrations and that saw the Year 6 Bogan Gate Public School student who helped bury it, Lachlan Britt, return home to open it.
Inside contained photos, letters and newspapers, including the Champion Post from 1997. Unfortunately about a litre of water had leaked inside the capsule and damaged its contents. Organisers dried them out ahead of the official opening so visitors could still have a look. Some letters had dissolved and were unable to be saved.
The rest of the afternoon was occupied by art and craft workshops, memorabilia and photo displays and the screening of a special video created especially for the 125th celebrations by Parkes Rotary Club, Memories of Bogan Gate - in verse and vision.
There was also the reenactment of one of Neville Jennings' 1960s classes at Bogan Gate Public School. Neville, who is now 84 and lives in Murwillumbah, was excited to return to Bogan Gate where he started his teaching career at just 19 years old after two years of teachers college.
His first classes were with 46 students in the supper room of the Bogan Gate Hall while the new school room was being built. He taught at Bogan Gate Public from 1961-63.
Above are all the scenes we captured on day two of the Bogan Gate 125-year celebrations on March 11 and 12.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
