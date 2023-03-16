Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Golf Club's No4 pennants side wins Central Western District Golf Association final

By Peter Bristol
Updated March 16 2023 - 11:50pm, first published 8:30pm
Colleen Flynn has been spotted this summer having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Saturday was an 18 hole Medley Par event sponsored by our own golfing tragic Ken Keith OAM.

