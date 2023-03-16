Saturday was an 18 hole Medley Par event sponsored by our own golfing tragic Ken Keith OAM.
It is where golfers get a plus on each hole when they score better than par and a minus when they don't.
This also served as the 2nd round of the Frank Donnelly Perpetual Trophy.
There were only 61 golfers in attendance which improved the odds of picking up a trophy.
The winner was Wayne Parker with a very good score of +6.
As we've been noting over the last few weeks, Wayne has been in very good form and this round equated to a 72 off the stick and at last the handicapper has stepped in and knocked a stroke off to give the rest of us a chance.
Runner-up was Matthew Knighton, a relative newcomer to the sport, who booked in a +5 to beat in Rob Staples on +4.
Only 2 of our lady golfers could manage a + in Cath Coates and Frankie Cock.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Dirt Doctor 1st Peter Amor at 415cm, Parkes Ready Mix Concrete 9th won by Craig Matthews at 480cm, Harvey Norman 11th won Ryan Edwards at 159cm, the Westlime 15th won by Garry Phipps at 471cm and the 18th won by Micky Thomas at 79cm.
The lucrative 11th was won by Ryan Edwards at 159cm.
The ladies NTP's were Mel Matthews in B grade on the 10th, Sue Holman in C grade on the 2nd and Cath Coates in A grade on the 6th.
Ball winners were Rob Staples +4, Ryan Edwards, Richard Hamilton, Garry Phipps +2, Charlie Kaehler, Matthew Spedding, Dave Harwood, Dub Rodgers, Cath Coates, Ian Ward, Frankie Cock +1, Simon Hogan, Marg Hogan, Wayne Tucker, Andrew Bourke, Cath Kelly square, Micky Thomas, Warren Blatch, Lindsay Elliott, Mel Matthews -1.
The Captain vs President was won by Captain Cath's team 189 to President Dave's 175.
Big news coming out of Sunday was that the men's mighty No4 pennant side took out the Central Western District Golf Association final to continue the club's great pennant performances year-in year-out.
Ray White as he has done all year set the side up with a convincing 5/4 victory to remain undefeated this season.
David Speakman fought hard only to go down in a close 2/1 decision.
Mick Jeffress had a tie in his match and the tension was building.
Simon Hogan had a great tussle to come up 1/0.
And then the man himself, the epitome of the spirit and competitiveness of the No 4's Finne Latu put the sealer on 1/0 to bring home, slowly on a singalong bus trip, the pennant for 2023.
Next week is the 18 Hole Fourball Aggregate Medley Stableford/Individual in Conjunction Sponsored by Wild Plastering Contractors.
IN OTHER SPORTING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.