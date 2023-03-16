The Parkes Little Athletics Club held an extremely successful gala day on Sunday 12th March at Northparkes Oval.
This involved about 150 little athletics members coming from as far west as Cobar and north to Gilgandra.
"Tiny Tots" were able to join in lots of fun activities and athletes aged from 6 to 17 competed in a wide range of track and field events.
It was amazing to see so many athletes coming together to compete, have fun, support and encourage one another.
There were smiles all around as records were broken and new records being set.
Personal bests were achieved, lots of medals awarded and new friends made.
A huge congratulations to the Parkes committee members and helpers from Parkes and the attending clubs who made the day possible and such a success.
"This year's gala day was one of the best," Parkes Little Athletics Club committee president Kerrie Edwards said.
"I'm very grateful for all who contributed, as there were so many.
"We appreciate those who travel and look forward to seeing you all again next year."
On 18th and 19th March, Parkes Little Athletics have eight representatives competing in the Little Athletics State Championships at Sydney Olympic Park in a combined 17 events.
This is a huge achievement and will be a great experience for them.
We wish them well and look forward to hearing how they went. We know they will do their very best.
Little Athletics is a uniquely Australian sport for children aged 5-16 years.
As the name suggests, it is based upon the sport of athletics (track and field) and the events are specially modified to suit the ages and abilities of children.
A wide range of running, jumping, throwing and walking events is conducted.
