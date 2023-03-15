Parkes Community Arts has been busy decorating Cooke Park in preparation for the inaugural Homegrown Parkes event on Saturday, March 25.
Central West Lachlan Landcare, in partnership with Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council, will host TV personality and gardening celebrity Costa Georgiadis in the town for what promises to be a very exciting and action-packed event.
Two years ago Costa attended Schools EcoDay and event at Forbes Riverside Community Garden, which was a big hit. Costa is back again this year, but this time in Parkes.
On Friday night, March 24, Central West Lachlan Landcare will host a dinner at the Bogan Gate Hall, with Costa as special guest and catered by Eat Your Greens. This promises to be a fun night out. Tickets are available through Stickytickets.
Homegrown Parkes will be a free community fun day held on the Saturday in Cooke Park, with an emphasis on locally grown and locally made products and it's shaping up to be big.
There are more than 30 stallholders confirmed for the day.
One of the main events will be the crop swap where local gardeners share and swap surplus crops, seeds, plants, magazines, preserves, baked goods, eggs, flowers and much more.
"The basic idea is for people show up with produce that they have too much of, others do the same and you swap goodies with each other. Everyone is welcome and everyone is a winner taking home free local produce," Community Arts co-chair Deb Jones said.
There is also local produce markets, art and pottery exhibition, entertainment by local musicians, children's creative activities, an alpaca meet and greet, and much more.
There are three competitions to get everyone involved. Local school children are encouraged to design and create their own Costa Rock and bring it to the Homegrown Parkes event for a 'Costa Rock Concert'. There's also a beard making competition, culminating in a parade of beards led by Costa himself.
"A cool part of any garden is a scarecrow and a scarecrow competition will be a fun part of the Homegrown Parkes day. Local businesses, organisations, schools and individuals will display their homemade scarecrows in the park. Each scarecrow will have a Costa connection, which should prove more fun than scary," Deb said.
A local family has generously offered to show people around their garden during the day with bus trips organised to their property. They will share their successes and failures of growing food in the Central West.
The Homegrown Parkes event will run from 9am-2pm in Cooke Park and everyone is welcome.
