Homegrown Parkes on March 25 focuses on locally grown and made products

By Newsroom
March 15 2023 - 3:30pm
Parkes Community Arts has been busy decorating Cooke Park in preparation for the inaugural Homegrown Parkes event on Saturday, March 25.

