Parkes and District Country Music Association grateful for support as they prepare for March muster

By Christine Cox
Updated March 14 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 6:46pm
Frances Charlton presenting a cheque for $500 to Pat Bailey from Parkes Can Assist at the Christmas Charity Muster. Picture supplied

Our next Muster will be held on Sunday, March 19 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.

