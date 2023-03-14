Our next Muster will be held on Sunday, March 19 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
We welcome back one of our most popular local entertainers Barry Green to be our featured performer. We may be a little late for St Patrick's Day this year but I'm sure there'll still be a touch of the Irish and a hint of green in the air. Walk-ups most welcome as always.
This March Muster follows on from the previous two months of successful musters for this year where we welcomed Stephen R Cheney (our club president) in January and Toni Clark (from Canowindra) in February as guest artists.
Stephen was supported by walk-ups Garry Hemming, Bill Little, Garry Little, Ken Chalker, Warren Van Akker, David Nock, and a surprise performance by Janet Timberg from Sydney who was staying in Parkes for a few extra days after attending the Elvis Festival. What a great afternoon and good to see dancers back on the floor.
In February, Toni Sharp was supported by walk-ups Garry Hemming, Lindy Charlton, Mick Bruce, Stephen R Cheney, Warren van Akker, Joe Reeves, Sherrie Shines, and Elisa Massari. Thank you for another spectacular afternoon. Thanks also to our great backing band Stephen, Pam, Brian and Lindy.
Sometimes our audience numbers are a little down due to illness and other reasons but the music and our performers haven't let us down and we've been able to produce a great afternoon's entertainment for all to enjoy.
We also wanted to extend a huge thank you to the great crowd of supporters and walk-up performers from Forbes, Dubbo, Cookamidgera, Parkes and district who attended our Christmas Charity Muster in December.
What a great afternoon that was, a visit from Mr and Mrs Clause, lots of competitions, dancing and fun. And to top it all off donations of $500 to Can Assist and $500 to the flood appeal on your behalf. Well done and thank you.
Please remember to pick up your newsletter at the next muster to keep you up to date with what's going on in the country music scene here and our local area and reports from further afield.
Looking forward to your company on Sunday.
