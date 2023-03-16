On rink 8 we had a game of triples played between R Jones, B Freeman and Rob Irving do battle with B Mitchell, G Dixon and J Ward. This was a topsy turvy match but after 21 ends they couldn't split them and finished 14 all, but team Irving taking the ends 11 - 10. On rink 9 we had G Townsend and C Mudie taking on I Simpson and G Freeman in the first of the 4 pairs matches. Once again another close match for the best part but Townsend and Mudie finished stronger claiming 7 shots on the last 2 ends to claim a 28 - 21 victory.