Firstly with the weekend's Pennant results
Our No 3's travelled to Manildra to seek redemption from their defeat at home against Manildra a few weeks ago and were successful in doing so. As we all know winning at home is a bonus and the beer always tastes better after a win!
Winning the master board 63 - 52 and claiming a 9 -1 win by winning 2 of the 3 rinks. Team Frame had a good win 24 -17 over team Flippy
Team Reilly had a good win 24 - 15 over Team China.
Team Dwyer went down 20 - 15 to team Alcorn.
Team Frame took it to team Flippy early and never really looked troubled and Team Reilly took control in the second half of the game to go on to win their match, while Team Dwyer were behind by a long way for best part of the match before storming home winning the last 5 ends but fell short of their target, but a great comeback all the same.
Dave Reilly was the Matey Mug winner for consecutive weeks.
Our No 5's did not fare so well against the formidable Parkes Railway side, with the Toot Toot's taking the Master board convincingly 77 - 51.
Team Hayward were defeated 19 - 16 in a good tussle against team Strudwick. Team Mudie were defeated 26 - 18 after having a good start by team Johnson. Team Harris a bad day at the office being well defeated 32 - 17 by team Bright. Unless the wheels really for off the Railway, they should progress to the stages in the No 5's.
Once again our number 1 supporter Bob Freeman chose the Matey Mug recipient and was deservedly won by Joanne Simpson who had more than her share of Ginger Ale in the prestigious mug.
Our supportive team of Jim Blake, Maureen Bailey, Bernie Mitchell and Mike Valentine went to assist with the Eugowra mob to play against Canowindra at Eugowra. Unfortunately they went down 9 - 1, but team Valentine was the sole rink winner, so well done and thank you again for supporting the Eugowra community and bowls in general.
A couple of special mentions to No 3's manager and scorer George Bradley, the No 5's manager and scorer Elaine Miller, the grounds staff and bar staff for their continued assistance and support. The No's 5's took the hat around to purchase a very well received bottle of wine as a thank you to the amazing lady bowlers who prepared the very tasty rolls, etc for the after match meals. Thank you everyone.
On the social calendar
Bowls 09.03.2023 - we had 22 eager players testing the refurbished tiff green for our first time in a while. The guys putting the teams together were on the money as all games were very close affairs.
On rink 8 we had a game of triples played between R Jones, B Freeman and Rob Irving do battle with B Mitchell, G Dixon and J Ward. This was a topsy turvy match but after 21 ends they couldn't split them and finished 14 all, but team Irving taking the ends 11 - 10. On rink 9 we had G Townsend and C Mudie taking on I Simpson and G Freeman in the first of the 4 pairs matches. Once again another close match for the best part but Townsend and Mudie finished stronger claiming 7 shots on the last 2 ends to claim a 28 - 21 victory.
On rink 10 we J Niddrie and J Blake take on G Bradley and M Valentine. John and Jim claiming 5 ends in a row (all 1's) to edge out George and Mike 19 - 17.
On rink 11 we had R Tinker and J Corcaron take on old foes G Barby and C Hayward. These four bowlers have the names blazened on the honours board to many times to count and it is great to see Graeme back on the green and taking the man of the match honours with Col to get the better of Tink and Corky 20 - 16.
Over on rink 12 was a grudge match of sorts which saw Col Miller and Wilbur Harris take the very vocal Jeff Leonard and Chris Harrison. Once again another very close encounter with the scores being level on no less than 6 occasions throughout the match and even steven with the final end to play. But Pin head and Harro taking the victory spoils by claiming 2 x shots to win the last end 17 - 15.
The winning rink jackpot of $200 was not won.
March 11 social bowls
Well this was an absolute cracker of a day which was very gratefully sponsored by John Corcoran, Eddie and Pete McPhee (Macca's Coolrooms).
The format was 2 x games of 2 x bowl pairs over 15 ends each game, 1 x point scored for each end and no dead ends permitted. This made for a fun social afternoon of bowls. The day attracted 16 teams of pairs (with a late inclusion to give us even numbers) making for a busy day for the score adjudicators.
After a special presentation to birthday boy and one of our amazing volunteers and exceptional groundsman Tony Reordan the games got under way.
After round 1 we had the following scorecard results:
1 x team with a +7.
2 x teams with a + 5.
3 x teams with a + 3.
2 x teams with a + 1.
After a bit of socialising in the air conditioning (a condition of play) all 16 teams headed back out to play their round 2 matches.
The results went like this:
1 x team with a + 9 win.
1 x team with a + 7 win.
3 x teams with a + 3 win.
3 x teams with a + 1 win.
So after some collaboration and brainstorming by the score adjudicators, the following teams were awarded the victory spoils:
Tied on 2 x wins + 14 points were joint winners Elaine Miller and Nathan Turner with two matches with both being + 7 margins Greame Dixon and Rhona Went with a + 9 & + 5. It should be noted that Dicko and Rhona were the 2 x late inclusions to give us 16 teams, so the good samaritan offer was duly rewarded. Runner-up - 2 x teams on equal points.
Brian Townsend and Baldy Frame 2 x wins with a total of + 4.
Pete and Eddie McPhee also with 2 x wins with a total of + 4.
I thought it very fitting that the sponsors did battle in round 2 and the game of Pete & Eddie McPhee over Mike and Corky being decided on the last end.
With the generous sponsorship, we were also able to give away $10 to each of the following bowlers who had resting touchers on round 1 - Mike Valentine, Paul Kirwan, Gary McPhee, Tony Riordan - Birthday Boy was at it again!
Now if all was not a good enough day, when all the bowlers, spectators and club patrons were spoiled with pizza's also sponsored by Maureen and Collin Miller (as if they do not do enough for the club!). Thank you.
This event is to become a permanent fixture on our bowls calendar, which was very well received by all on hand.
The $210 winning rink jackpot was not won and stands at $220 for Thursday's social bowls.
Coming up
This week see's social bowls on Thursday, names in by 12.30 for a 1.00pm start - 6862 1446 Saturday social bowls names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start - 6862 1446/
Winning rink jackpot currently $220 for Thursday.
Friday night meat and voucher raffles and a club badge draw worth $2600 There will be a meeting for all interested parties regarding the "music club" we are creating on Thursday 16.03.2023 at 6pm - all welcome.
See you at the bowly.
- By Second Shot in Marty Tighes absence
On Wednesday 8th March we had Social Bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck, Blake Strudwick and Stevie Torrens winning 15+7. Runners-up were Alan Curteis, Clive Stibbard and Paul Lewin winning 14+10. Marble 24 came out and the Margins were 7 and 10. The Jackpot next week will be $338.00.
On Saturday 11th March we had Social Bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck, Maryann Guerin and Gene Rapp winning 14+7. Runners-up were Kane Wyburn and John Harcus winning 14+4.
Championships
In the Major Singles Tony Latter defeated Steve Clegg, Phil Barnard defeated Mick Furney, Paul Lewin defeated Joey Van Opynen and Jim Daley defeated Luke Cross. In the Minor Singles Chris Dunn defeated Pauline Currey. In the Major Pairs Lea Tanks and Jim Daley defeated Peter Job and Peter Creith.
In the Minor Pairs Marty Fitzpatrick and John Corcoran defeated Mick Hackett and Graham Cole. In the Club Triples Wally Grant, Tony Peisley and Wal Austin defeated Chris Dunn, Cody Hando and Mick Dunn, John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague defeated Kev Hynds, Helen Clark and Myra Townsend.
Pennants
Our Grade 5's had a 10-0 win over the Parkes Town side. Our Grade 6's had a 8-2 defeat to Caragabal. Our Grade 7-1's had a nice 8.5-1.5 win over Condobolin and our Grade 7-2's had a 9.5-0.5 loss to Molong. This week our 5's host Cowra, our 6's have the Bye, our 7-1's travel to Tullamore and our 7-2's travel to Yeoval. Teams will be posted tonight.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday 18th March at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times please and everyone is welcome.
In the Club Friday 17th March we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($450.00), Joker Draw ($2,350.00) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving meals.
KARAOKE FRIDAYS ARE BACK
Yes get down to the Railway Bowling Club on Friday 17th March starting at 8pm for the talented Alice Maier's Karaoke Fridays. Back by popular demand!
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
It was a beautiful Tuesday morning but only eleven bowlers turned up to play, perhaps the others were still down the rabbit hole with Alice after a very successful Mad Hatters Tea Party gala day.
Merilyn thanks everyone for their help in making last Tuesday a very special day. Our bowlers who went to regional, played their hearts out but were beaten in the first round. Well done girls to get to regional.
It was quieter then usual out on the green, everyone was concentrating on their bowls after being given a direction to take things seriously! There were two games of triples, a lot of close heads, so two very close matches. Valmai, Betsy and Maureen B had a see-sawing game against Kay, Merilyn & Rhona. It took a while for Maureen B,s team to get off 15 but they won the last two ends to win 17-14.
Frances, Lorraine and Marjia played Lynn and Maureen M in the other triples match. Lynn and Maureen took it in turns to play 4 bowls to make up the numbers. It was an enjoyable close game with Maureen M and Lynn getting up 22-17. Thank you, groundsmen, for the wonderful playing surface and surrounds.
There will be a committee meeting next week after bowls.
PLEASE NOTE playing times have changed back to 10am start. To play, ring 6862 1446 between 9-9.30am. Visitors and new bowlers always welcome.
Milk and mats - Julie Green.
- Maureen Miller
Last weekend saw 16 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at ordinary targets at both ranges for a mam score of 500 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
John DAVIS 250 249 499.
Ben Gibson 250 248 498.
Brian Drabsch 250 247 497.
Terry Townsend 250 236 486.
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 249 248 497.
Zack Gibson 248 238 486.
John Maddison 247 237 484.
John Smeaton 250 233 483.
Brett Cowling 248 230 478.
Karla Boyd 220 225 445.
And 6 shot for practice only to make up their 4 shoots before the cut-off period of 13/3/2023.
Out next shoot is on Sunday 19/3/23 on a target yet to be selected.
Sporting clays
At last months shoot 9 shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex and shot in a 75 target day with a number of events using 5 auto clay throwers set at various angles, heights and speeds etc,
Brian Drabsch 65, Dave Tanks 64, Matt McGirr 60, Matt Duffy 59, Jeff Hall 58, Scott Hendry 52, Neil Tanks 51, Jeff Charlton 49 and Steve Westcott 20 for 30 only.
Sporting clays tries to duplicate the flight of ordinary game birds and if you haven't tried this type of shot-gunning come along and try it even if you are not a SSAA member.
Our next shoot is on Saturday 18/3/23.
- Brian Drabsch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.