More than 18,000 hectares has been ravaged by the Hill End bushfire as crews continue to battle the blaze on day nine ahead of looming high fire danger warnings later in the week.
Despite small showers over the weekend - Bathurst recorded 3.2 millimetres to 9am on Monday morning, but Hill End recorded nothing - little relief has been offered.
On Monday, crews will look to conduct more back burning to follow Sunday's efforts. As of March 13, the fire's rating level sat at 'advice'. The fire was 'being controlled', the RFS' fires near me app said.
"Today (Monday) is cooler which is great, so at this stage crews will continue to work out there and possibly do more back burning as the weather allows," NSW Rural Fire Service public information officer, Kirsty Channon said.
Weatherzone.com is predicting the Hill End area, which is north east of Orange, to hit 30 degrees again on Thursday and Friday, before top of 33 and 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Those weekend conditions are a cause for concern, with the fire already at 18,173 hectares, officials say.
They're all certainly putting in the hard yards and working towards that end game of getting the fire contained.
"We're not there yet, we're certainly not out of the woods. We want people to still be aware of what's going on and we're certainly putting in some hard work before that weather comes through towards the end of the week," Ms Channon said.
"We've got some strike teams coming from other areas to help, we've got our base camp set up for accommodation for those out of area crews.
"They're all certainly putting in the hard yards and working towards that end game of getting the fire contained."
Community meetings will be held in Hill End and Pyramul on Monday at 11am.
"It's just another day, we'll keep fighting," Ms Channon.
WITH the severity of the bushfire north of Hill End, three little kittens without their mother should have perished.
Instead, they beat the odds and are now recovering in the safe hands of the team at Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital.
The three kittens - one male and two female - were found on Thursday by firefighters from the Kelso Fire and Rescue NSW brigade, who had been deployed to the Alpha Road fire.
In a Facebook post, the brigade said the kittens' mother was killed in the fire, but the kittens were spotted "hiding in a blackened and burnt area of the fire and were scooped up by the crew".
They were later taken to Stewart Street Vets for treatment.
Vet nurse Paige Adams said it was very surprising that the kittens, which are estimated to be about five weeks old, had survived their ordeal.
"It would be so traumatic, and especially if they don't have their mum, so it's pretty amazing they are here and we're able to treat them and give them a second chance," she said.
She said they "presented pretty poorly" upon their arrival at the clinic, with the male kitten in particular suffering burns to his paws.
His fur and whiskers were also singed, meaning he would have come quite close to the flames.
"This little kitten that's got the bandages on is actually flyblown, so it looks like he's been like that for a number of days," Ms Adams said.
"When they first came in, we assessed the wounds, we've removed all of the maggots out of there, and we've redressed the wounds.
"They have been given a full check-over to assess the rest of their health and they've been given antibiotics as well, so if there's any infection starting to occur we can kind of stop it now.
"They've also had some pain relief."
Despite their injuries, the kittens have displayed very good temperaments.
"They've been really placid," Ms Adams said.
"I'm not sure where they originally came from, whether it was around a house or not, but you can tell they've had some sort of exposure to humans because we can handle them.
"They're obviously quite stressed, but there's been no sign of aggression or anything like that."
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
