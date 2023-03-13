Parkes Champion-Post
Hill End bushfire: Blaze burns 18,000 hectares ahead of likely return of high fire danger ratings

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
March 13 2023 - 3:07pm
More than 18,000 hectares has been ravaged by the Hill End bushfire as crews continue to battle the blaze on day nine ahead of looming high fire danger warnings later in the week.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

