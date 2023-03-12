It's a tournament that's been around for some time, but the Western League Tag Challenge keeps making history.
Throughout its existence, the Challenge has been consistently dominated by Bathurst St Pat's, with the blue and white's winning five times to go with their incredible Group 10 League Tag domination.
But on Sunday at Tom Clyburn Oval, Canowindra, the competition had a new winner with Parkes Spacecats becoming the first Group 11 side to claim victory.
With gun fullback India Draper scoring tries at will and player of the tournament Tess Woods dominating in the centres, Parkes were always going to be likely victors with a star studded squad.
The side came up against Orange Hawks in the final, defeating the two blues 22-0 thanks to four tries from Draper.
Having previously lost the grand final to St Pat's in 2016, Parkes coach Michael Dumesny was delighted by his side's performance in both defence and attack.
"I was really impressed, we only had 12 points scored against us all day ... defence is something we've worked on really hard, we haven't had too many training runs but we've done a really good job and I'm proud of them," he said.
"I always wanted to come back here and win it, I've had a fair bit of time in Woodbridge Cup (with Eugowra) and really enjoyed coming over to Canowindra whether it be club games or competition games. They look after you, and I really looked forward to coming back and to win it is a bonus."
Early in the day Parkes accounted for Orange United Warriors 16-4 before defeating Cowra Magpies and Molong Bulls.
The semi-final was a close fixture, with the Space Cats defeating a very impressive Lithgow side 14-8.
After solid performances all day, Parkes then produced its most clinical performance in the grand final with Dumesny pleased his side could do it even with injury problems.
"We just built throughout the day, we were really rusty in the first couple of games and just wanted to make sure when we came to the grand final we were right to go and that was clinical," he said.
"We were really switched on despite missing a few of our star players. Jorja Simpson has done her ACL and we've got Sam Thornton to come back in to the side and Charli Robinson.
"We're just going to get better as the season goes on and I'm looking forward to it."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
