Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Court

Ajay Goolagong was convicted in Parkes Local Court for offences committed on two separate nights in Mudgee and Parkes

By Court Reporter
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Local Court. File picture

A Parkes magistrate was a little surprised to see a 19-year-old man with a previously good record before him on nine charges, ranging from damaging property to drinking and dangerous driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.