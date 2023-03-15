A Parkes magistrate was a little surprised to see a 19-year-old man with a previously good record before him on nine charges, ranging from damaging property to drinking and dangerous driving.
"All of a sudden you go from nothing to this," Magistrate Brett Thomas told Ajay Goolagong.
Goolagong, of Wentworth Street, Parkes appeared in Parkes Local Court on March 7 pleading guilty to intentionally damage property, take conveyance without consent of owner, enter vehicle without consent of owner and unlawful entry on enclosed lands, all of which occurred in Mudgee on December 29 last year.
He was also found guilty in his absence in December for five offences occurring in Parkes on November 13 - novice driver with novice range PCA, P1 driver drive at night between 11pm and 5am with more than one passenger under 21 years, drive with one unrestrained passenger, not comply with P1 licence - no P plates, and reckless/dangerous driving.
Solicitor Carmen Just described her client's charges as "out-of-the-blue offending" and said personal issues sparked his behaviour.
"You've been on your Ps for 12 months without anything which is a good sign and you haven't driven since November which is also a good sign," Magistrate Thomas told Goolagong.
"It indicates the type of man you are.
"I understand the need for a licence and for work but I wouldn't be doing my job for the community if I didn't disqualify you from driving."
Magistrate Thomas convicted Goolagong of all nine charges on March 7, fining him $200 and handing him a 12-month community corrections order for the first two Mudgee offences and no penalties for the last two charges.
For the November offences he was fined a total of $900, disqualified from driving for three months for his novice range PCA, disqualified for 18 months for reckless/dangerous driving and handed another community corrections order for 12 months.
According to police documents tendered in court, Goolagong was driving south on the Newell Highway at Parkes about 2.30am on November 13 when he failed to stop for a random breath test.
Police said he continued on the highway at speeds of more than 150km/h, at times in 50, 80 and 100km/h zones.
The car eventually pulled over, officers approaching the car and finding five passengers inside - one in the front, three in the back seat and one in the boot who wasn't restrained. The car also didn't have P1 plates displayed.
Goolagong showed police his P1 licence, of which a restriction includes that any P1 licence holder under 25 must not drive at any time between 11pm and 5am with more than one passenger under 21 years.
He was breath tested, returning a positive result of 0.048g of alcohol in his system. Goolagong told the officers he had just consumed a drink before driving.
For the offences occurring on December 29, according to police documents, officers received calls from members of the public from 7.10pm about a man about 20 years old with no shirt and a jumper over his shoulder who was kicking and damaging fences in Church and Lewis streets in Mudgee.
While police were patrolling the area they noticed a number of bins had been kicked over in Denison Street and saw Goolagong, who matched the descriptions from the public, get out of the driver's seat of a white Toyota Hilux cab utility.
According to police, he had property from the vehicle in his hands, including papers, glasses and a basketball, which he threw onto the driveway before running into the backyard of the property.
He jumped the rear fence into a vacant block and was spotted a short time later two streets away in Mortimer Street. Upon seeing police he entered the rear yard of another home and started jumping fences.
Goolagong was later found back in Denison Street hiding in a garbage bin in a unit complex. He was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
Police said they spoke to the owner of the Hilux and discovered that Goolagong had attempted to start the ute, the plastic cover under the ignition had been removed and an incorrect key had been inserted into the ignition.
