Hayden McDonald, a young autistic pilot from Esperance in Western Australia, will take to the skies in an inspiring solo circumnavigation of Australia and Parkes is one of the 26 towns he will visit.
His mission is to foster greater community understanding and acceptance of autism and life 'on the spectrum' after his dream of flying with the Royal Flying Doctor Service was shattered when he left high school.
The 21-year-old, who has held a recreational pilot's certificate since he was 17, established Wings Without Barriers when he was denied the opportunity of a medical because he is autistic.
Hayden, the son of acclaimed rural fiction author Fleur McDonald, will now use the voyage to speak to schools and communities across regional Australia, including Parkes, about his experience living with autism, in a journey he hopes will bring greater acceptance for neuro diverse conditions.
He's seeking $110,000 in sponsorship from businesses, corporates and individuals across the country to help get the mission off the ground.
As a child, Hayden was mute until the age of five. His mother taught him and his sister Rochelle (who also did not speak as a child due to another condition) to use sign language as a means of communication. He was diagnosed with autism at age eight.
"On the very last day of high school, I decided I wanted to fly for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. I applied for my medical, only to receive the email I dreaded," Hayden said.
"The email read: 'Intention to refuse medical'. The reason, and I quote: 'This is because your autism spectrum disorder represents unacceptable risk to aeronautical navigation'.
"Being labelled in that way was a big blow to me personally and to my dream of helping others by flying with the Royal Flying Doctor Service. This left me with no opportunities in aviation, so I made one: Wings Without Barriers.
"The mission of Wings Without Barriers is to create understanding and acceptance of autism in the community through education. I also want to change to the discriminatory medical process without compromising aeronautical safety."
Hayden will start his unaccompanied adventure in his hometown of Esperance on September 11, flying a J120 Jabiru. He will make more than 30 stops and visit 26 towns in all mainland states and territories during the two-month voyage.
From Esperance, He'll fly east to South Australia with designated stops in Ceduna, Port Augusta and his mother's hometown of Orroroo. He will then cross the border to Broken Hill before flying south to Victoria. From there he will travel to Parkes, Warnervale, Dubbo and Moree in NSW, before heading to Queensland and the Top End, and back to Western Australia.
Hayden is seeking sponsorship for the flight as well as opportunities to speak at schools and community events to share his story and to encourage young people to be resilient and strive to overcome hurdles in life.
In February, Hayden was a winner of the ABC Heywire Trailblazers and was invited to share his Wings Without Barriers initiative at the Youth Summit at Parliament House in Canberra.
To sponsor Hayden's flight or check his availability as a guest speaker, email: fleur@wingswithoutbarriers.com or make a donation here.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
