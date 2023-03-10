Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Young autistic pilot Hayden McDonald will fly from Western Australia around the country, Parkes one of 26 towns he will visit

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young autistic pilot Hayden McDonald from Western Australia wants to create a greater understanding and acceptance of autism that's why he wants to fly around the country. And he plans for one of his stops to be in Parkes. Picture supplied

Hayden McDonald, a young autistic pilot from Esperance in Western Australia, will take to the skies in an inspiring solo circumnavigation of Australia and Parkes is one of the 26 towns he will visit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.