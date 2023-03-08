The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Eugowra, Parkes and Forbes in mid-March hosting information sessions and face-to-face customer meetings.
The Insurance Council says these in-person customer meetings are part of a continuing effort by the insurance industry to assist policyholders with their flood-related claims - and an opportunity for customers to discuss their individual claims with their insurer.
"Insurers are always available by phone or online, however we know there's great value in holding community information sessions and in-person meetings in impacted communities," ICA CEO Andrew Hall said.
"We encourage policyholders who have flood-affected properties and would like assistance to meet with their insurer."
Since mid-November more than 13,000 claims at an estimated value of $196 million have been lodged for flood damage in the region, the Insurance Council has revealed.
This includes 6552 home property claims, 4038 home contents claims and 763 motor vehicle claims.
The Wednesday, March 22 evening community information session in Parkes will provide an overview of the claim process and will include how to lodge a complaint.
Policyholders from surrounding areas are encouraged to attend the information session and book a consultation for individual claim assistance:
Appointments are recommended for the in-person customer meetings with insurers, make a booking online at www.insurancecouncil.com.au/Bookings
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.