Insurance Council to host information session, meetings in Parkes, Eugowra and Forbes

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:56pm, first published 10:55pm
Just one of many scenes in Eugowra following the devastating November 2022 floods. File picture

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Eugowra, Parkes and Forbes in mid-March hosting information sessions and face-to-face customer meetings.

