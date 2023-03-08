A Manildra man has narrowly escaped imprisonment after blowing almost five times the legal limit on The Escort Way last year.
Darren Shane Rubie, 56, fronted Orange Local Court on March 1 pleading guilty to one count of high-range drink driving.
Court documents showed just after 6pm on October 7, 2022, Rubie had gotten into his car in the Woolworths carpark in Anson Street in Orange and reversed into a parked car with someone in it.
He drove off but was stopped by the man who had been inside the parked car and asked to exchange details. Rubie instead drove off, causing the man to call triple zero and follow Rubie.
Police caught up with Rubie on The Escort Way, one kilometre west of the Northern Distributor Road where he was instructed to take a roadside breath test.
Rubie blew a positive reading of 0.245, almost five times the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he again recorded a result of 0.245.
In court lawyer Sharyn Woolf admitted Rubie's actions had crossed the threshold for imprisonment and that he had been catching up with an old friend prior to the incident.
She asked Magistrate David Day for an intensive corrections order (ICO) instead of full-time custody so that Rubie could continue caring for his sick father.
Mr Day agreed to the request but said the fact Rubie could still drive with that level of intoxication was "of great concern".
"The fact he was driving is of great concern because he must have been affected. If he wasn't affected then he drinks far too much," he said.
"Mr Rubie, alcohol and motor vehicles are a problematic combination."
Rubie was handed a seven-month ICO, ordered to abstain from alcohol for six months and also disqualified from driving for six months. He will then have to have an interlock device installed for two years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.