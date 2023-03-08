Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Court

Darren Shane Rubie convicted after driving more than five times legal limit on The Escort Way in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
March 8 2023 - 8:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was pulled over by police one kilometre west of the Northern Distributor. Picture by Carla Freedman

A Manildra man has narrowly escaped imprisonment after blowing almost five times the legal limit on The Escort Way last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.