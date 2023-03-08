Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are battling what was an out-of-control bushfire in Mandagery, east of Parkes, while blazes continue to burn across the Central West.
Brigades responded to the fire in Reedy Creek Road, between Manildra and Murga, on the afternoon of March 6 but have had trouble reaching the site due to hilly terrain. It has so far burnt 115 hectares.
Until the evening on March 7, the fire was out of control but its status has since changed to under control.
Heavy machinery and aerial water bombers have been brought in to clear land and contain the area with the fire burning at "advice" level as of 4pm on March 7.
An RFS spokesperson told ACM crews were working hard on site, which is around 38 kilometres east of Parkes.
"Crews are working with water bombing aircraft including a large air tanker to try to contain the fire," they said.
"[There has been] 27 firefighters and 11 vehicles involved.
"Aerial assistance is quite important and they have also deployed heavy plant machinery due to the hilly and inaccessible terrain. They use these to clear trees and strengthen containment lines."
Eugowra Public School was among 34 schools in the region that were closed on March 6 as a precaution due to an "extreme" fire danger rating, they all opened up again on March 7.
March 6's burst of hot weather had nearly 40 bushfires burning across NSW by that afternoon, reported by the NSW RFS.
At 3pm there were 38 bush and grass fires, with about 300 firefighters in the field.
Temperatures were in the high 30s and even 40s in many areas around the state, with strong winds. Parkes was recorded at 35.6 degrees at the airport on March 6, with wind gusts peaking at 54km/h.
Last month the Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade had a busy afternoon on February 18 when there was significant dry lightning activity across the area.
Firefighters responded to three grass fires along with other brigades in the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team in Job Lane and Kamandra Lane, both off Renshaw McGirr Way, and Eugowra Road, Cookamidgera.
"At Job Lane, with assistance from Helitak, a Blackhawk helicopter, crews got to work to contain the fires quickly, with the wind conditions this was vital," the Parkes Headquarters Brigade said.
There was another grass fire in Parkes on Saturday night, March 4, in Farrer Street burning a section of a property in the northern end.
Conditions are expected to ease throughout the rest of the week with temperatures in Parkes dipping to a high of 25 degrees on Thursday, the low 30s Friday and into the weekend and 28 Monday.
Elsewhere in the Central West the Alpha Road bushfire has again been upgraded to "emergency" level after initially being downgraded.
The fire is spreading quickly and is out of control, with ground and air crews working hard to slow the spread of the fire, which now covers around 5200 hectares of bushland. Evacuation centres are in place.
To our north RFS crews contained two fires near Dubbo overnight on March 6.
A grassfire that started near Cranbrook, believed to be caused by lightning strikes, required 60 firefighters to control with the blaze coming within a few kilometres of the Toongi township.
It has been downgraded to "advice" level and is being controlled after burning 1100 hectares.
A bushfire near Lake Burrendong and Dripstone is also at "advice" level and being controlled.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
