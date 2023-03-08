Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

NSW Rural Fire Service deploys water bomber to fight bushfire in Mandagery while crews battle fires near Dubbo, Bathurst

Christine Little
Dominic Unwin
By Christine Little, and Dominic Unwin
March 8 2023 - 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are battling what was an out-of-control bushfire in Mandagery, east of Parkes, while blazes continue to burn across the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.