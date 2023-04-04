Parkes Champion-Post
Trainees of Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Teaching Schools Hub meet face-to-face for first time

By Newsroom
April 4 2023 - 12:14pm
(Back) Rachel Toomey, Ashley Place, Paula Leadbitter (Head of Learning and Teaching CEWF), Laura Kirk, Tiffani Townsend (front) Macy Lloyd, Olivia Dauth, Bridgette Larry, Janelle Thompson.
Traineeships have been launched in our region as an exciting solution to the shortage of rural teachers.

