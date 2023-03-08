Bogan Gate continue to have a firm hold on the prestigious Grinsted Cup after a convincing six wicket victory over Trundle.
Trundle batted first on the picturesque Woodward Oval in front of a strong contingent of supporters on Sunday. Trundle were dismissed for 88 with Adam Hall top-scoring with 34. The wickets were evenly spread across the Bogan Gate attack.
In reply, Bogan Gate chased down the small but challenging total with the loss of four wickets.
Myles Smith continued his excellent form with the bat and led the way with 36.
Another impressive victory for Bogan Gate makes it 9 consecutive challenge holds.
There is a one-week break this weekend and Forbes will be afforded the final challenge on March 19 before the Cup goes into recess for the winter months.
Bogan Gate wrestled the Grinsted Cup from Cowra's grasp in February 2022 and have since fended off challenges from Forbes, Grenfell, Parkes, Condobolin and now Trundle.
