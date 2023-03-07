The first of the "pods" some Eugowra residents will call home for the next two years has been delivered.
Ruth Nielsen's brick home was essentially picked up and smashed back down in place when a wall of water hit it on November 14, 2022.
On February 10 a modular home was lifted over the ruined structure and onto her block.
It's the first of those being rolled out to flood-affected Cabonne residents - as medium term housing for those who still need significant work, or even a complete rebuild, to get home.
The "pod" isn't big, but it's equipped with kitchen, bathroom, washing machine and bed. There are a range of configurations to suit families of different sizes.
It's the next step forward for Ms Nielsen, whose insurer has deemed she wasn't covered for the damage done in the natural disaster.
The pods will roll onto properties in coming days and weeks - and will be a big step forward for those who have been living in caravans.
Sean Haynes, president of Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association, said the pods will give residents some more certainty for the next two years, as well as the chance "to relocate out of the caravan into a more stable and suitable housing environment while they make a decision about repairing or rebuilding their home".
A total 106 caravans were delivered into Eugowra, but some of those recipients are moving back into their homes.
Some homes - like Ms Nielsen's - were too severely damaged.
Four homes that were swept well off their sites - one into the middle of the street Ms Nielsen lives in - have already been demolished. Sadly, more will go.
"We will start to see further demolitions in the next few weeks to clean the block to then allow that rebuild process to commence," Mr Haynes said.
He said community leaders are also "very aware and advocating" for renters who can't go back to their home or have a pod on the property they were renting.
"We're working with the Reconstruction authority on how do we support that? How does it work for Eugowra?" he said.
"That is a work in progress but the Housing Taskforce have been very responsive.
"They're listening and wanting to understand what our concerns are and put in appropriate measures to support our community."
Mr Haynes said the recovery team is also working to ensure the community's most vulnerable residents get back into the most suitable situation as quickly as possible.
The number of people affected is not being released as decisions need to be made by home owners and are dependent on individual situations.
Ms Nielsen says she will get through this - although her insurer has deemed the event a flood which means she is not covered for either her home or the rental property she owns around the corner.
Both are listed for demolition.
Ms Nielsen was inside her home on the morning of November 14, packing to go away for radiation treatment, when the water hit.
Ms Nielsen received a call from a neighbour asking for help as water was coming into her house, but there was no time.
"The front window collapsed and I was neck deep in water," she said.
She waded through her furniture and quite literally "floating" floors to get herself and a friend to the relative safety of the top of her Troopie. They were airlifted to the showground an hour-and-a-half later.
Family have since come from all over the eastern seaboard to help with the clean-up of both house and vehicle.
