We were delighted to welcome our new president Kath Whitchurch, now back to health, taking up her new role with great enthusiasm and efficiency at our last meeting.
In some exciting news, from Dr Kerrie Stewart, about the future improvement in the number of doctors in our community. The winds of change are blowing and there is a lot of funding and resources for regional health now.
Dr Stewart was accompanied by five medical students who had done two years university training at Orange and are now in Parkes for the next three years. Here they will gain practical experience while continuing further study. After this they will become doctors and proceed to do internships, which they can at last do at regional hospitals. She said that Orange and Dubbo have interns now and they can do some of their training here too.
In Parkes, Dr Stewart said how good the University Centre was at the library for the student doctors and also thanked our Council for a house for them.
Dr Stewart said the students were a great group, and she was not really looking after them. They were looking after us. She introduced them and then they each spoke about themselves.
All five of the group come from the country and every one of them wants to continue working in rural health, which is really exciting to hear.
Miranda Eyb, from Cudal, said she fell in love with small towns and loves science and agriculture, while Chloe Johnson, from Bowral, enjoys walking tracks and finding good places for picnics. Chloe plays the violin and used to be in a band, and was also inspired by doctors in her own family doing the impossible.
Oscar Ricardo who grew up on a broad acre cropping farm, is already a nurse. He also played in a band but he spends his weekends at Kinross in Orange now where he goes to sporting games, attends to injuries and, particularly importantly, educates about and does concussion assessments.
Jessica Skelly, from Crookwell, says this is her dream program. She told of spending a very different two weeks in Bourke where she gave needles, delivered a baby and held a patient's hand while she was told she had cancer. She loves medicine and she also plays piano and enjoys art.
Adhish Yapa grew up in Broken Hill. He played guitar, enjoyed swimming and tennis. He said no other job would give him the same satisfaction; such is the need in the country.
We were all extremely impressed by the calibre of the students, and as Dr Stewart told us there are others coming through different programs, it looks as though at last medical services in the bush are on the up and up, and that's exciting news for us all.
IN OTHER NEWS:
