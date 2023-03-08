March Monthly Medal
Saturday was the March Monthly Medal and a field of 72 contested the Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters event with the daily sponsor being Brian Collins Smash Repairs and Parkes Caravans. Our thanks to Troy Thomson and family for their continued support of golf in Parkes. Our golf is continuing to be a repeat of the back 9 holes but golfers are appreciating the new growth they can see as the reconfigured holes start to mature and get ready for future play.
In A Grade Anthony Riach stood up and posted an excellent 71 off the blue tees to put the challenge out there, this was a 2 over round off his 6 handicap. Jack Elliott went close with a 3 over and Rob Hey was a couple more back.
Next in was club veteran Wayne Parker who got the best out of his team of caddies on the day to shoot a 7 over to be next in. In the nett event Wayne's 76 converted to an excellent 65 showing there's still some ability left in the old fella yet.
He had to survive a countback on this score though, with Anthony's great scratch score also producing a 65 nett. Anthony has the ability to pound the ball out there but his finesse arounds the greens had been awry until Saturday when all gelled.
In B grade 'The Baron' Rob Cheney arrived with great fanfare, shooting an 80 off the stick from the 7am timeslot, making it obvious to the rest of the field they'd have to play very well to topples him.
Unfortunately for them no-one could but young gun, Cameron Standen, equalled the score only to go down in a countback. Cameron would have been pleased with the round and his ball striking was back to near his best.
New competition golfers Matt Clarke and Beau Tanswell were next in on 83. In the nett event to 'The Baron' cleaned up with his 65 two clear of Cameron and Matt with Beau a further stroke back. Obviously, the golfing gods thought he was due for all the good work he's been doing with Logan keeping the course in tip top order during the reconfiguration work and hot, windy summer weather.
In C grade the No4 Pennant stalwart Finne Latu fired in a solid 85 to equal the same score posted by Ken Keith early in the morning and then get him on a countback. Obviously, the competitive nature of the Pennants season has honed Finne into his current form. Ken has been thereabouts for an extended time and his playing partners are keeping each other focused week in week out.
Tony Evans loomed large but was 1 stroke back in the end. It would have been too much if Scrubber pulled off back-to-back medals. In the nett event Ken managed to reverse fortunes with his 65 beating off Finne and Tony who both recorded 66's, with Garry Phipps having a n good round back on 67.
This month the competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by the score of 24. Anthony Riach took the prize, which showed how his course management was a highpoint of his round. The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was taken out by Mick Bond who has been in simmering form for the last month and was a deserved winner.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - the Dirt Doctor 1st by R.Parnell at 275cm, the Parkes Ready Mix Concrete by Jack Matthews at 214cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Mark Wright at 160cm, the Westlime 15th by Wayne Powter at 544cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Anthony Riach at 32cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Mark Wright at 160cm this week.
Ball winners were Tony Evans 66, Garry Phipps, Cameron Standen, Matt Clarke 67, Beau Tanswell, Mark Kelly, 68, Rob Hey, Wayne Powter, Rob Staples 69, Trevor Chatman, Greg Peterson, Michael Thomas, Brian Hogan Snr 70.
This coming Saturday is an 18 Hole Medley Par Event Sponsored by Ken Keith OAM, and is the 2nd Round Frank Donnelly Perpetual Trophy.
