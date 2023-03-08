Saturday was the March Monthly Medal and a field of 72 contested the Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters event with the daily sponsor being Brian Collins Smash Repairs and Parkes Caravans. Our thanks to Troy Thomson and family for their continued support of golf in Parkes. Our golf is continuing to be a repeat of the back 9 holes but golfers are appreciating the new growth they can see as the reconfigured holes start to mature and get ready for future play.