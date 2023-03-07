Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club ends Grenfell's two-year pennants reign

Updated March 8 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:15am
Sunday may well go down in history after the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's Grade 3 pennants beat Grenfell by 4 shots (9-1), Grenfell's first loss in more than two years. Picture by Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

On Wednesday, March 1 we had social bowls. Winners were Blake Strudwick, Bruce Jones and John Harcus winning 14+12. Runners-up were Doug Fletcher, Mick Dunn and Paul Lewin winning 13+7. Marble 1 came out and the Margins were 7, 8 and 12. The jackpot next week is $320.

