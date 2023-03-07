On Wednesday, March 1 we had social bowls. Winners were Blake Strudwick, Bruce Jones and John Harcus winning 14+12. Runners-up were Doug Fletcher, Mick Dunn and Paul Lewin winning 13+7. Marble 1 came out and the Margins were 7, 8 and 12. The jackpot next week is $320.
On Saturday, March 4 we had social bowls. Winners were Mick Dunn, Gene Rapp and Jake Brown winning 15+12. Runners-up were Phil Barnard and Chris Dunn winning 15+11.
Championships
With dates up for all championships we are getting plenty of games played and plenty on the board for the next week. In the Major Singles Alan Curteis defeated Luke Ramsay and Dougie Miller defeated Junior Thorne. In the Major Pairs Peter Job and Peter Creith defeated Alan Curteis and Wally Grant.
In the Minor Singles Phil Barnard defeated Trish Allen, John Corcoran defeated Shane Hodge, Chris Dunn defeated Jake Brown and Graham Cole defeated Sam Teague.
Round Robin Pairs
Well believe it or not the time has come for the final after Greg Howlett and Mark Dwyer defeated Mick Furney and Ray Griffith. The final will be Brian Townsend and Tom Furey versus Greg Howlett and Mark Dwyer at a date and time to be set.
Pennants
Our Grade 5 team had a massive 10-0 win over Condobolin at home, the Grade 6 team had a 9-1 victory over Grenfell at home, the Grade 7-1's had a 9-1 win over Peak Hill at Peak Hill and unfortunately our Grade 7-2's suffered a 10-0 loss against Manildra at Manildra.
This Sunday our 5's head to the Town to play the Town Club, our 6's are at home hosting Caragabal, our 7-1's head to Condobolin in a must win clash against Condo and our 7-2's head to Molong to play Molong.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, March 11 at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy some bowls.
In the club on Friday, March 10 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($400), joker draw ($2300) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving meals from 6pm.
I hear something new is coming to the Parkes Railway Bowling Club on Friday nights.. so keep an ear out someone could be singing about it soon!
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
With both the PBSC Pennant sides playing at home this week, everyone was keen to take advantage of their home turf, our excellently manicured greens and surrounds.
Firstly, the No 3's were at home to the very solid Grenfell side and came away with a very impressive 61-57 win on the master board, with an aggregate of 9-1. This was Grenfell's first defeat in over 2 years in the Pennant grade.
The team of Fury, Ellery, Dwyer and Went had a 21-18 win over Team Tisdell.
The team of Simpson, Tulloh, Reynolds and Reilly had a 22-18 win over team Team Hunter.
The team of McKeller, Townsend, McPhee and Frame had a slight 21-18 loss to the ever present team Bradtke. Overall this was a great team effort with everyone keeping an eye on the master board to claim a very good win at home.
The "MATEY" mug was won by Dave Reilly.
The No 3's are off to play Manildra at Manildra next week.
With all teams in the No 5's even on points going into this final match of the first round, a win for either team would have kicked them up the leaderboard, but in a very tight match, PBSC salvaged a draw against Cowra on the master board on the very last end of play, but were defeated by 5 1/2 - 4 1/2 on the rink aggregate, after losing 2 rinks to 1.
The team of Irving, Simpson, Jones and Mudie lost 23-19 to team Hubber. The team of Simpson, Ryan, Riordan and Hayward lost 22-16 to team Bohanna.
The team of Miller, Turner, Byrne & Harris had the sole win 24-14 over team Hubber.
The No 5's are at home again next week to inter town rivals Parkes Railway and will need to keep a better eye on the master board to get the win.
The "MATEY" mug was won by Col Miller.
A big thank you to Geoff Freeman for taking care of the Umpiring duties as well as team managers Elaine Miller and George Bradley and a special mention to the awesome ladies who catered for everyone so eloquently.
The Team of Baillie, Mitchell, Valentine and Boatswaine had an overall 9-1 loss at home in Eugowra to Millthorpe. This is a great story for bowls in general, with some of our bowlers helping Eugowra who are a few bowlers short, so our guys are playing alongside them.
All these bowlers deserve a "MATEY" mug each and every week!!
Social bowls 2.03.2023
On Thursday, there were 22 bowlers test there line and length at social bowls with 4 x games of pairs and 1 x game of triples.
On rink 8 was the triples match between Tony Riordan, Col Hayward and Guy Ellery versus Mick Simpson, Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee, and this was a very even affair with neither team winning more than two ends in a row, but team McPhee prevailed by winning the match 19-17.
On rink 9 we saw a couple of old shearers in Clive Stibbarb team up with Ian Simpson take on John "Corky" Corcoron and Graham Dixon, with the shearers getting the better bowls down and taking out the win 21-18.
On rink 10 a game of pairs between, Al "The Scottsman" Affleck and John Ward did battle with Ray Jones and Chris Harrison. With Harro using his youth to his advantage to claim a 6 on the eleventh end, he and Ray ran away with the win in the end by 31-20.
On rink 11 proving the selectors getting it right again, with another close encounter between Mike Valentine and Rob Irving taking on Jimmy Blake and Col Mudeye. Of the 20 ends played in this tight match, 15 of those ends where only 1"s were scored, but Mike and Rob prevailed to win 15-13.
The last game of pairs held over on rink 12 was between Jo Simpson and Steve Ryan taking on Mal Porter and Marty Tighe. This was a really a game of halves. After 10 ends the score was 9-8 to Simpson/Ryan, but Porter and Tighe must have got a bad orange as Simpson and Ryan ran away with it in the second stanza to take the match with a convincing victory 25-11.
The jackpot was not won.
Social bowls 4.03.2023
32 Bowlers in attendance.
To change things up a bit, we used the "consistency" scoring system during Saturdays social bowls This is where the 3 closest bowls to the jack get scored 3, 2 and 1 respectively regardless of which team they are owned by.
The first game on rink 8 was between Tom Furey and Baldy Frame versus Brian Townsend and Gary McPhee. With the maximum 6pts for an end achieved on no less than 6 occasions, team Townsend and McPhee come out victorious by 65-59.
The next game of pairs was played on rink 9 between Mick Simpson and Guy Ellery taking on Ray Jones and Ricky Bradley. With Simpson and Elroy getting the maximum 6 pts on 3 of the first 4 ends put them in good stead to take the match 71-49.
In the first game of triples which proved to be the closest game of the day it was the team of Al Affleck, Bob Freeman and Col Mudeye landing a 5 on the last end to claim the chocolates 63 over John Niddrie, Noel Jonstone and Chris Harrison 62.
In the other game of triples the mother and daughter combination of Jo and Jaquie Simpson teamed up with Steve Ryan to be more consistent than Rob Irving, Brenda Davies and Col Harward winning 72-54.
Over on rink 12 there were 7 x 5 point and 5 x 6 point ends with Bronwyn Bradley and Tony Riordan being out scored on the day by Elaine Miller and Geoff Freeman 60-52.
Lucky rink 13 was not to lucky for Jim Blake and Steve Turner, after the more consistent pairing of Mike Valentine and Col Miller taking the lollies 63-57.
Finally over on rink 14 there was dancing and jiving to the music coming from the pool over the fence to help George Bradley and Rhona Went just get home ahead of Maureen Miller and John Ward.
The now increasing jackpot was not won and will be $190 on Thursday.
Next Saturday will be sponsored by John Corky Corcaron along with Michelle and Eddie McPhee. A huge thank you to these fantastic supporters of our club. The day will be all pairs matches where players are required to choose their own teams and your teams are to be put on the noticeboard in the foyer by 12noon Saturday. If you require a partner, please put a single entry on the board the we will endeavour to get everyone a game.
The format is 2 x games of 15 ends within the standard 1pm start time.
Friday night will see the usual amazing meals available from Dev's kitchen, along the meat trays, vouchers and the badge draw currently has $2500 on offer.
Also, watch this space for some new initiatives coming to your club real soon.
See you all at the Bowly!
Alice in Wonderland's own word, "frabjous" (fabulous/joyous), is the best way to describe our Mad Hatter's Gala Day on Tuesday!
When it comes to dressing up, our ladies take the cake! The clever millinery marvels and spectacular, colourful costumes had to be seen to be believed! Our very own quiet achiever, Cherie, went all out to win Best Costume, but only by a whisker over the white rabbit, Elaine.
Rhona excelled herself decorating the room & tables with props worthy of a Broadway production. The spread of delicious delicacies looked amazing, and tasted even better! Thank you to all members for your contributions on the day.
President Merilyn checked her pocket watch and out into Wonderland we streamed.
First riddle: To land your bowl closest to the rabbit! Visitor, Liz, with a touch of whimsy, managed that.
We ladies enjoyed the privilege of christening the newly refurbished main green. The hours and hours of toil by the gents at Ground Control have not gone unnoticed. We "tip our hats" to your team!
Six rinks of two-bowl, turn around, triples kept us grounded for a while. Huge thanks to the girls who travelled to join us today: Forbes (F), Canowindra (C), Orange (O Ex) and Manildra (M).
In garden bed 11, Lorraine Baker/Maureen Baillie teamed up with F and picked more flowers than players from C/F/O Ex.
Over in pumpkin patch 13, Chris Cox played well in 2 spots with Liz Byrne, scratching dust over Flo Riseborough/Robyn Morgan/M.
In the 12 rows of carrots, Chris Curteis/M/C couldn't scratch up a feed as they lost to Kay Craft/Rose Mitchell/Fran Dixon.
Marja Iffland/O Ex/F team hid under a mushroom on mound 10, scoring only 3 small buttons until near the end. Frances Charlton/Brenda Davies/Betsy Johnstone filled their baskets to the brim!
All Merilyn Rodgers/Jan McPhee/O Ex could find in the cabbage patch were white moths as Maureen Miller/Lea Orr/Helen Heraghty picked the cream of the crop.
It was an even contest in the beans bed number 9. Elaine Miller/M/Carol Reed picked a slightly larger handful of greens than Helen Clarke/Cherie Frame/C.
Chris Cox and Liz B chortled when their card appeared out of the hat in the winners' draw!
Maureen M and 4 others guessed the correct number of eggs in the jar, and went on to draw the winning card!
Many happy ladies won lucky door prizes, unwrapping them immediately, curious to discover the contents!
Sue, F gal, won our money tree raffle. Lucky you!
Thanks, Liz, for your very kind words recognising our Merilyn as the hard working, grand captain at our helm. Even Lewis Carrol got it right, describing Alice/Merilyn as "loving and gentle", "courteous to all", "trustful" and "wildly curious"!
On Tuesday, we simply followed the Mad Hatter's advice to Alice: "The secret, Alice (insert own name), is to surround yourself with people who make your heart smile. It's then, only then, that you'll find Wonderland"!
Best of luck to our ladies competing in the Regional Playoffs over the next couple of days!
Back to normality next Tuesday, March 14. To play social bowls, call the club, 6862 1446, between 8.30am-9am, with play to begin at 9.30am. Come join us!
Milk & Mats social roster: Fran Dixon.
