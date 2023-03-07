The smiles said it all when Currajong Disability Services in Parkes hosted its 10th annual swimming carnival in 2023.
Service groups from around the region, including from Forbes, Cowra, Bathurst and Trangie, descended on the Parkes Aquatic Centre on March 1
Currajong Disability wanted to make sure 2023 was special as it marked 10 years since they permanently took on hosting the event, which previously was shared around the area.
The team from Aruma Forbes were thrilled to be the winners of the 2023 carnival, proudly showing off the trophy, which they get to take home for 12 months.
Here are just some of the scenes our photographer captured from the carnival.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
