Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Back to Peak Hill event to celebrate history and includes official opening the restored Carrington

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Carrington Association in partnership with Parkes Shire Council is hosting the Back to Peak Hill weekend from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 and features the official opening of The Carrington. Picture supplied

Peak Hill is throwing its doors open as the community celebrates its history and looks to the future across one special weekend. And everyone is invited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.