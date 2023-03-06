Peak Hill is throwing its doors open as the community celebrates its history and looks to the future across one special weekend. And everyone is invited.
The Carrington Association is hosting the Back to Peak Hill weekend from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, where people are invited to revive their memories of the way things were once before - of school days, sports, local families, farms, railways, harvests and local shops.
So much has changed but so much is still the same.
The weekend will centre on The Carrington, formerly the Carrington Hotel, which was nearly destroyed by fire. After years of determination and persistence by local enthusiasts, The Carrington is now close to being completed in its restoration and reopened to the community.
Chairman of the Carrington Association Susie Collett said it is a significant place from history now headed to the future, which is what this weekend is all about.
Activities will include open schools, displays of artefacts and memorabilia, social games, street busking, an official opening to The Carrington, history and craft displays, live entertainment, and much more.
The Carrington will be open daily as the weekend's hub, while many businesses and organisations will open the doors for extended hours to welcome visitors and locals.
"Peak Hill is one of the few mining towns that have remained despite the closure of the mine. The town has not withered away, instead turning its head to the future opportunities to be found from being located only half an hour from the bustling town of Parkes and on a main arterial highway running through the fabulous city of Dubbo through to Parkes," Ms Collett said.
"History must be treasured and celebrated, but never become an anchor to the future."
Parkes Shire Council is pleased to be partnering with the Carrington Association for the event, which is funded by a portion of a $239,651 grant from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
"We are extremely proud to support this activity that celebrates the rich history of Peak Hill, and its determination to flourish into a destination in their own right," Parkes Shire Council community events officer Carmen Nieves said.
"Peak Hill provides a wonderful environment and facilities to raise young families from early learning through to high school."
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway too is encouraging everyone from across the Central West to attend the event and "get around the local tastes and sights of Peak Hill"
He's pleased the government continues to support Parkes Council roll-out a number of initiatives to help families stay connected with their community.
