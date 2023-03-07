Forbes dominates vets on home course but Davies is our nearest the pin winner

Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes dominates veterans golf competition, Joe Davies from Parkes wins nearest the pin

By John Dwyer
March 7 2023 - 12:32pm
Playing on his home course Forbes' Garry Pymont continued his current hot form to win last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition with a creditable 41 points from fellow club member Andrew Norton-Knight next best with 40 points.

