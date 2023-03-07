Forbes dominates vets on home course but Davies is our nearest the pin winner

Playing on his home course Forbes' Garry Pymont continued his current hot form to win last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition with a creditable 41 points from fellow club member Andrew Norton-Knight next best with 40 points.
Keeping it the host club fearless Frank Hanns was handed the encouragement award while A grade nearest the pin was taken out by Joe Davies from Parkes with Rod Besgrove, Forbes B grade winner.
In the twin-towns cup Forbes with the best six from their 16 starters scoring 223 points to Parkes (11 players) 212.
Ball sweep to 34 points. 38 Ted Morgan (F), 37 Dale Stait (P), 36 Gordon Pritchard (P), 35 Joe Davies (P), Rod Lyut (P), Cassa Belley (P), Alex McKinnon (F), Peter Schofield (F), 34 Nym Dziuba (P), Allan Rees (F), Jeff Haley (F).
Vets play their weekly 18 hole comp in Parkes on Thursday while the following week Lachlan Valley Association veterans travel to play the monthly comp in West Wyalong with tee-off from 10am after the association AGM from 9.30am.
