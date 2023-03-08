World Glaucoma Week shines a spotlight on the importance of sight Advertising Feature

Shannon Davis, pictured with his family, was floored by his glaucoma diagnosis. Photo is provided

Father of two Shannon Davis thought he was not concentrating or was just a little clumsy whenever he hit his head on kitchen cupboards, or bumped into things.

He was dumbfounded when an eye exam revealed he was legally blind.

"I was shocked and confused when I was told I had glaucoma and its progression was so far advanced.

"I had lost a large and irreversible amount of vision in both eyes, which resulted in me being medically retired from work. My life literally changed there and then," says Shannon, 46.

He had no known family history of glaucoma and was the only one in his family without prescription glasses.



It's World Glaucoma Week, March 12-18 and Glaucoma Australia is asking Australians to join its fundraising initiative the 7 Sights Challenge to raise much-needed dollars for glaucoma research, early detection programs and critical patient support services.

The funds will go towards helping people like Shannon whose life changed dramatically with his devastating glaucoma diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, the fear of losing my remaining vision is always with me and keeps me awake at night.

"The realisation that my disablement is permanent, will get worse over time and there is nothing I can do to turn that around is extremely difficult to come to grips with.

"My eldest son, who is five, will often ask, "Dad, are your sore eyes better?".

"While I reassure him that they are fine, I know in my heart there will come a time where I am going to have to sit down and have an emotional conversation with him about the state of my vision and extremely poor prognosis," Shannon says.

It's bittersweet for him to see his children reach various milestones, all the while knowing there are significant events in the not-so-distant future that he won't be able to see.

"But my wife and I have adopted a bit of a bucket-list life mentality - we no longer put off things we enjoy doing and travel is back on the top of the list post-Covid."

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting 300,000 Australians, yet it is estimated that 50 per cent of those living with glaucoma are undiagnosed and are at risk of losing their sight.



The 7 Sights Challenge asks Australians to capture pictures while they're out and about - whether they walk, paddle, run, swim or ride - on their own or as part of a team.



By snapping and posting, everyday Australians will be shining a light on the importance of sight while encouraging family, friends and colleagues to donate to this important cause.

Research into improving treatment outcomes and quality of life for people with glaucoma and support services are critical in enabling Shannon Davis to manage his everyday family life with his deteriorating sight.

