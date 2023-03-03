A 'lock-in' at the Parkes Shire Library has been done before but never for the town's seniors.
So when this year's Seniors Festival was approaching - and after seeing it done during Youth Week - Parkes' seniors requested their own 'lock-in' at the library.
It must have looked like fun to receive a special request and library staff were happy to oblige, said Community Programs and Engagement Library Officer Veronica Shaw.
The 2023 Festival of Seniors ran from February 1 to February 12 and Ms Shaw coordinated the program at the Parkes Library.
It featured an author talk by Parkes novelist Margaret Dwyer, who began writing novels in her senior years, publishing her fourth book in 2019 at 90. There was also a 'how they were' photo board and every throwback Tuesday and Thursday during the festival, library staff played the greatest hits of the past.
The library lock-in was a night filled with music, games and friends over two hours on the night of February 10.
The group participated in and were entertained by a range of large and small group activities, including wood games, computer and Nintendo games and old fashioned party games.
Above are some of the moments our photographer captured.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
