Animal Welfare League vet visiting Forbes offers free health checks and vaccinations

By Newsroom
Updated March 2 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
A vet service on wheels is coming to Forbes, offering one day of free vet health checks, vaccinations and microchipping.

