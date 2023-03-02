A vet service on wheels is coming to Forbes, offering one day of free vet health checks, vaccinations and microchipping.
Parkes pet owners are welcomed to take advantage of the visit since there is no vet available in the town after losing its only clinic last May.
Animal Welfare League NSW is bringing its team to Forbes Lions Park on Thursday, March 9 between 10am and 2pm.
Animal Welfare League NSW Chief Executive Officer Stephen Albin said it was part of a country tour, offering a free service to communities where it may be most needed.
"The Animal Welfare League NSW is dedicated to ensuring every pet has the basic care of a health check, microchipping and vaccinations," he said.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds.
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy.
"A lot of preparation work has gone into the tour, and the Animal Welfare League NSW team are very excited to be hitting the road."
The purpose-built B-double trailer is more than 25 metres long. It has specially designed areas for animal surgeries, such as desexing, an isolation room, and over 35 recovery cages.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
"We encourage any pet owner who has a pet that needs a free check from our professional staff to take advantage of the service," Mr Albin said.
Forbes Shire Council Rangers will be there to answer any questions about registration, dogs on leads, responsible pet ownership.
They advise that all animals are to be restrained adequately with dogs on leads and cats in pet crates.
