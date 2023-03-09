Ann Olson has been appointed Anglicare's new Emergency Relief Coordinator to support vulnerable communities in Parkes, replacing former stalwart Natalie Quince.
While it was sad to farewell Natalie last November after more than eight years with Anglicare, Ann is ready to continue all her hard and great work in the position.
Ann is extremely excited for her new role and already has a big event planned for this weekend, in which all of the Parkes Anglican community will be involved.
She believes her role with Anglicare is to connect into the community to meet the needs of the community. So helping to organise the St George's Anglicare Community Support Day on Saturday from 2pm-5pm at the St George Anglican Church, is doing just that.
"We will be welcoming flood affected families and offering them new clothes, towels and shoes, plus tea and scones," she said.
"And all of the stalls will be run by volunteers."
Ann retired from teaching last year and started a permanent role with Anglicare the very next day.
"I've been involved with Anglicare since the early 1990s. My hope is to continue the great work that former Parkes coordinator, Natalie Quince, and Anglicare were already doing," she said.
Natalie, with husband Jay, also a teacher, and their two sons Sam and Finlay have moved to Taree where Natalie has taken on a new role in its Anglican Church.
The church community held a farewell luncheon for Natalie and Jay on November 19 at the Coachman Hotel ahead of their move just before Christmas.
Natalie, a former lawyer, left her law firm to work with Anglicare and in November 2017 she was ordained as a deacon with St George's and then a priest in April 2019. As part of her duties she managed Georgie's Pantry and Georgie's Boutique in Parkes.
The Quince family have also been amazing ambassadors for Parkes Hockey Incorporated for many years, supporting the club by umpiring, playing, coaching and managing.
Following some of the worst flooding Parkes has ever seen last November, Ann and her team have supported 100 families who have been seriously impacted by the floods.
"Families have been displaced due to renovations. Many have had to move in with their parents or into their children's homes. There are no caravans left and the rental crisis is making things even harder," Ann said.
Like Natalie, part of Ann's role is to oversee Georgie's Pantry and Georgie's Boutique, both run by Anglicare in partnership with the Parkes Anglican Parish.
The pantry is supervised by team member Kerri Fenwick and provides reduced cost groceries and emergency assistance to those in need.
Bags of essential groceries including vegetables, fruit, and bread are pre-packed and offered at minimal cost.
"We have been generously supported in this by Second Bite and local shops," Ann said.
To further support flood-affected community members, Georgie's Boutique has teamed up with Thread Together, an Anglicare partner that works to prevent excess clothing from ending up in landfills by re-routing it to those who need it most.
This partnership has allowed flood victims and other vulnerable community members, access to free clothing and other essentials direct from the manufacturer. Thread Together has also been an essential partner in providing donations for the St Georges Anglicare Community Support Day.
Thread Together joined up with Anglicare in Parkes following the recent floods but intend to continue their involvement through a pop-up style clothing hub outside Georgie's Pantry run by local volunteers.
"We are always looking for volunteers to join our community group, even if you only have an hour or two to spare. All are welcome," Ann said.
