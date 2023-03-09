Parkes Champion-Post
Ann Olson appointed Anglicare's new Emergency Relief Coordinator as Natalie Quince takes on a role in Taree

By Newsroom
March 9 2023 - 9:28pm
Ann Olson (inset) has been appointed Parkes' new Emergency Relief Coordinator with Anglicare, continuing the great work of former coordinator Natalie Quince, who's pictured with her husband Jay. Picture by Christine Little

Ann Olson has been appointed Anglicare's new Emergency Relief Coordinator to support vulnerable communities in Parkes, replacing former stalwart Natalie Quince.

