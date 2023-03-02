It's back, hopefully for real this time!
Parkes Shire Council is delighted to announce the Trundle ABBA Festival is planned to go ahead in 2023 with a date set for Saturday, October 14.
In a post to social media, all those Dancing Queens and Super Troupers out there have been called to 'save the date'.
And as per tradition, and by popular demand, headlining the festival is the world's number one ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again.
The festival was cancelled for a third year in a row last October because of severe wet weather, that after two years of disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.
However the Saturday night concert with Bjorn Again still went ahead, organisers moving it to the Parkes Leagues Club, and it was well attended.
While no further details on the festival have been shared as yet, council has told the community to stay tuned as more information will be released towards the end of March on tickets, accommodation, transport and the line-up of artists.
MORE UPCOMING EVENTS:
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.