Parkes golfers compete in Multi format stableford

Saturday was Sportspower 2 Person Multi format Stableford, where the 1st six holes are best ball scores, the 2nd six holes are 2 ball aggregate and the final six holes are a 2 ball multiplier. John and Fiona Lovett have been long time supporters of the PGC and we thank them for their sponsorship. There was an individual in conjunction to keep all players centred on the end result and we had a pleasing 87 starters.
The winning pair this week were Ian and James Ward with a sound 73 points - Ian must have found out how to keep the pace with James who is striking the ball very well in his many practice rounds. Next best were the team of Beau Tanswell and Mick Dumesny. Mick must have seen how hot Beau has been of late as he played one of his rare rounds so far this year.
In the individual event Tony 'Scrubber' Evans was in fantastic form as he tore up the course with his 41 points. Shaun Bateson who is making a fist of his newcomer status to golf had a handy 40 points and another newbie Toby Tanks also had a credible 39 in the company of superstars Ron Hetherington and Richard Hutchinson.
Aaron Wilkie fired a par round of 68 on the modified layout with Michael Dumesny recording a 72 and Rob Hey a 73.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Dirt Doctor 1st Richard Hutchinson at 389cm, Parkes Ready Mix Concrete 9th won by Rob Hey ay 147cm, Harvey Norman 11th won by Wayne Parker at 123cm, the Westlime 15th won by Phill Smith at 88cm and the 18th won by Toby Tanks at 36cm. The lucrative 11th was won by Wayne Parker at 123cm.
Ball winners were Shaun Bateson 40, Toby Tanks, Ron Hetherington, Richard Hutchison 39, Beau Tanswell, Mark Wright 38, Cam Standen, Aaron Wilkie, Ros Smith 37, Matthew Knighton, Rod Kiley, Dylan Phillips, Mick Dumesny, Ian Hendry 36.
The Captain vs President was won by the President Dave again this week with 192 to Captain Cath's 177.
Next Week-is the Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.