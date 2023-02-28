'While the world waits' shines light on Central West artists' lockdown experience

An art exhibition looking at effects and experiences of the COVID-19 lockdown and featuring art from across the Central West has now opened in Parkes.
Exhibition curator, Arts Outwest's Steven Cavanagh, said the last couple of years had been tough in the arts.
"Lockdowns and loss of work ran right across all artforms. Live shows took a hammering," he said.
"We wanted to help by creating opportunities for those most affected."
Arts OutWest commissioned 15 songwriters to write a track reflecting their experiences of 2020 - including Parkes' own Gracey Denham-Jones who sang at the Parkes opening.
They created a compilation album, then opened the conversation up to visual artists to see what they were feeling.
It was a welcome opportunity, says Parkes artist Stephan deWit whose work features in the exhibition.
Mr de Wit is a digital artist who started his career as a music compose and sound designer.
He currently specialises in projection mapping, creating light and music shows that have featured in Parkes during the Elvis Festival, on Forbes Town Hall at Christmas, in Harden for the kite festival and in Orange for new year's eve just to name a few.
"I had all these bookings lined up for the coming year and they all disappeared overnight," he said of the COVID lockdowns.
Mr de Wit's artwork, Not together, just breathe, is a three-dimensional scan of himself in the place he was living at that time, representing his physical and emotional state during isolation and lockdown. It's then overlaid with the visual effect of breathing, on loop.
He describes the While the World Waits project as "a God-send", giving artists an outlet - an opportunity to create.
Since restrictions have eased - almost as suddenly as they were imposed - he's been travelling around the region working.
Interestingly, his current line of work was inspired when he moved to Noonan Street in Parkes and the real estate agent said, "I hope you brought your Christmas lights".
Mr deWit was about to get a very quick introduction to the festive displays that street is renowned for but as he didn't have Christmas lights, he began to investigate light and sound shows.
He soon realised there was an opening to bring some of the sound and light spectacles that light up cities to regional areas, and his work has been gaining renown across the region since.
The exhibition is in the Coventry Room in the library building and is open until Saturday, March 11. It's open 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to midday Saturday.
You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles.
