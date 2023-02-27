Rabbits retain Grinsted Cup, prepare for Trundle challenge

They've done it again!
Bogan Gate's Rampant Rabbits have fended off a challenge from Condobolin to hold the Grinsted Cup for another week - and set up a clash with Trundle this Sunday.
Bogan Gate's Andrew Britt believes it's the first time in decades there's been competitive sport between the two communities and he's hoping it will be a good one.
"It would be great to get a huge crowd of Bogan Gate and Trundle supporters in to Spicer Oval to demonstrate the community spirit of the shire villages," he said.
Against Condobolin on Sunday Bogan Gate batted first with Myles Smith (43) leading the way to a total of 180 which the Rabbits defended successfully with Blake Smith claiming four wickets restricting Condobolin to 105.
Myles Smith found the Spicer Oval boundary seven times before he was caught out, his partnership with Ryan Dunford (27) a successful one for the Cup holders.
But they didn't have it all their way: Condo's opening bowler R Goodsell kept them scoreless for four overs and M Atkinson (4/16 off 10 overs) wreaked a bit of havoc in Bogan Gate's middle and lower order.
The momentum swung back Bogan Gate's way when Andrew Britt (37 not out) came to the crease late and smashed three sixes on his way to the side's second top score.
Britt said Condobolin's opener - Bo Koop - got stuck straight in and found the boundary repeatedly before he he was caught out by Townsend, but from there the Rabbits took consistent wickets to bowl Condo out well short of the required total.
Bogan Gate wrested the Grinsted Cup from Cowra's grasp in February 2022 and have since fended off challenges from Forbes, Grenfell, Parkes and Condobolin.
With the campaign gaining momentum, Britt is hoping supporters will make the trip in to Parkes' Spicer Oval this Sunday as they take on Trundle.
Trundle has its own big hitters and the Spicer pitch is playing well, Britt says in praise of the ground they've called home for a number of weeks now.
"We'd expect some runs," he promised.
"(The pitch) is getting flatter and you get value for your shots at Spicer."
Britt says his team remains just as keen as when they began, happy to don the whites every Sunday for the challenges.
"We're doing really well for numbers and haven't had any issues," Britt said.
"It just shows how enjoyable it is with the group ... people are willing to come back for it."
He highlights that the Bogan Gate pub is absolutely pumping of Sunday evening too, with the team heading there for a meal afterwards.
There will then be a one-week break with Forbes holding the rights to the final challenge of the Summer, that's set for March 19.
