Wins for Parkes bowls pennants teams

Pennants Bowls
The second round of Pennants was played on Sunday with teams from PB&SC recording victories.
Grade 3 teams played Forbes at Forbes, winning just one rink but won on the big board due to winning the one game by a large margin. The grade 5 teams played at home against Condobolin, with the Pirates winning 2 rinks to 1, recording a most needed win.
Handicap Pairs
Two matches of Handicap pairs were played over the weekend, with both matches featuring class Bowlers in Chris Harrison and Ricky Frame. In the first match they narrowly defeated the highly fancied Darryl McKellar and Col Miller by the narrowest of margin - 1 shot.
Advancing to the semi-final, Chris and Ricky came up against stiffer competition (on paper at least!) in John Wright and Gary McPhee. The match scores were fairly tight until the 15th end, after which Chris and Ricky pocketed 7 shots over 4 ends to release the shackles, and were good enough to go onto win the match by 24 shots to 14, advancing to the Final.
Mixed Pairs
Lea and Bruce Orr continued on their barnstorming way by winning the Final of the Mixed Pairs in emphatic fashion against a very good pairing of Liz Byrne and Tony Riordan. The Orr's have been in awesome Bowls form of late, and richly deserved the win after defeating some very handy Bowlers on their path to Finals' victory.
Thursday social bowls
Twenty six social bowlers enjoyed 1 game of triples and 5 game of pairs on Thursday, with all Bowlers noting the hard work of the Greenkeepers in keeping the top green in great playing conditions, while the TV green is on well on the way to again becoming the envy of the District.
Mike Valentine, big Jim Blake and Twilight Simpson enjoyed a closely fought 2 shot win over mighty Mal Porter, Bob Freeman and Bob 'the organiser' Irving in the triples game, winning 21 shots to 19.
The Millers' from Armstrong Street won their pairs game by just 2 shots in a very hot contest against 2 of the Club's star Bowlers in Steve Turner and Tony Riordan, over 20 ends. The Millers' hit the lead only on the 18th end to lead by 2 shots, then successfully restricted Steve and Tony to 1 shot only on each of the 2 remaining ends.
Big John Wright and the mercurial Gary McPhee were too strong for the quality pairing of Paul Kirwan and Eddie 'Jayco' McPhee, winning easily by 22 shots to 13.
Al Affleck and his long-time sidekick John Corcoran had a good win over George Bradley and Rob Tinker. Al kept his Kangaroos on the right lines long enough, and with Corky staying out of the long grass, they enjoyed a solid win, 21 shots to 15.
An icon of the Greens and Life Member, Graham Barby made a welcome return to social Bowls teaming up with Chris Harrison, playing against fellow Life Member Col Mudie and John Niddrie. Despite many onlookers wondering if Chris was there to lower the average age on the rink, he teamed up nicely with Graham as they both played good Bowls to defeat John and Col by 20 shots to 15.
Ray Jones and Geoff Freeman scored 18 shots to just 5 over the first 11 ends, effectively ending the game as a contest, as they were far too good for Col Hayward and John Ward in a surprisingly one-sided game, winning by 26 shots to 10.
Saturday Social Bowls
Twenty-two Bowlers took to the top green on Saturday to play one game of triples and 4 games of social pairs on a green running at about 14 seconds.
Organiser Rob Irving and John 'wicks' Ward were only foxing as they allowed Marty Tighe and Ray Jones to get off to a bright start in their pairs game. Rob and John played exceptionally well to reel them in after the 8th end, and then provided a Bowls lesson in weight and grass, finishing too strong for Marty and Ray, as they won by 25 shots to 22.
The long and short of the game with Joe Davies and Jake Brown against Mal Porter and the enduring Col Mudie was that the 2 J's led from the 1st end to the last, though the scores tightened up on the 20th end, the 2 J's hung on and were too consistent, managing to hang on to win by 23 shots to 20.
In a game in which surprisingly no Bowlers was over 80 years old, the charismatic Graeme Dixon and Mick Simpson were too strong for Jim Blake and Paul Kirwan. Graeme and Mick had a day out, as they bowled very well in tandem, enjoying a solid win by 21 shots to 11.
The triples game was a close tussle all game, and the final margin of just 2 shots was an accurate indication of the high standard of Bowls played as George Bradley, Ian Simpson and Tony Riordan defeated Jo Simpson, John Niddrie and Col Hayward. The game featured George and his wonder stick - not one used for beauty enhancements, combining well with his consultative team-mates, often mid-rink, holding out repeated challenges from Jo, John and Col.
All Bowlers (Open) are reminded and encouraged to nominate for first 2023 match against Parkes Railway Bowling Club for the Frank Gersbach Cup and the Bob & Geoff Freeman Shield, with the first match on Saturday 15th April, 1pm, at Parkes Bowling & Sports Club. The competition between the Clubs was keenly fought last year. The Railway hold the Minor Cup, and Parkes Bowling Club holds both the Major Cup and the Shield. Nomination form on the notice-board.
