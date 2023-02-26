Unveiled: Memorial garden for airmen who died in WWII training in Parkes

Twenty two people who were killed in training in Parkes in World War II have been memorialised with a new garden at the airport.
Parkes Aero Club hosted Parkes RSL Sub Branch and Member for Orange Phil Donato on Friday, February 24, to unveil a plaque and enjoy improvements to the club made possible by a Community Building Partnership grant.
RSL Sub Branch president Keith Woodlands said it's likely few people realise Parkes have a war grave cemetery for airman who were killed during their training here between 1941 and 1946.
"Each year on Anzac day we visit the war graves, hold a ceremony there, pay tribute to the lives of the 22 men who were killed during their training in Parkes," he said.
Parkes has a long history in aviation - its airport becoming a RAAF Base during World War Two, accommodating the RAAF Central Flying School that included the No.1 Air Navigation School, No.2 Wireless Air Gunners School, No.8 Operational Training Unit, and after the war No.87 SQN operated from Parkes.
Member for Orange Phil Donato acknowledged the long-held vision of the club, and particularly Warwick Tom, to clean the area up and make it more family friendly as well as acknowledge its military history.
"I could see the potential and the vision, and obviously the Aero Club is well patronised and supports the local community," Mr Donato said.
"A lot of people outside of Parkes might not know that, now people who come here to visit, to use the Aero Club ... to bring awareness to those people of the significance that Parkes played in Australian military history."
Parkes Aero Club president Wade McConnell said improvements to the club house were ongoing, with a deck, awning and amenities and now an enclosed and grassy yard.
Parkes Aero Club, which formed in 1948, still operates from its historic ex-RAAF COMMCEN building.
The Aero Club's clubhouse was a critical hub during last year's flooding, a base for the State Emergency Service and other emergency services with as many as 14 helicopters carrying out flood rescues or delivering essential services.
The most recent improvements have been critical - particularly the fence to separate the club from the carport.
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch organised the plaque to be installed, the aero club arranged new lawn, landscaping, irrigation and fencing.
You can learn more about aviation history at the Historic Aircraft Restoration Society aviation museum in the former RAAF hangar at the airport.
"There is a plaque in the HARS museum that has a lot of their names on it so I definitely recommend going and checking that out," Mr McConnell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.