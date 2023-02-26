Parkes Champion-Post

Memorial garden for airman who died in WWII training in Parkes

Updated February 27 2023 - 11:51am, first published 8:30am
Twenty two people who were killed in training in Parkes in World War II have been memorialised with a new garden at the airport.

Local News

