"Really exciting" is how Parkes Shire deputy mayor Cr Neil Westcott described a development approved at this week's Parkes Shire Council meeting.
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a takeaway food premises, a Spotlight and other specialist retail outlets are planned as part of the $28 million development.
Spotlight is expected to be the first specialist retail premises to open at the development site located on the corner of Saleyards Road and the Newell Highway in Parkes.
The developers, SPG Developments Pty Ltd, told the Champion Post in December they aimed to have it open and operating by early 2024.
Councillors unanimously approved the application after removing a condition suggested by Parkes Council staff that would have required the developer to upgrade the intersection of Saleyards Road and the Newell Highway.
Director Planning and Community Services Brendan Hayes described the development as "a really exciting development of a substantial and significant commercial area in Parkes".
"The proposal is for a mixed used development, there is a four lot subdivision involved, we do have a number of specialist retails (and) one of the outstanding parts of the application is the recreational indoor and outdoor facility," Mr Hayes said.
A recommendation to approve the development, with the conditions originally proposed by Parkes Council staff, was moved by Cr Bill Jayet and seconded by Cr Appleby before the amendment was moved by Cr Ken McGrath and seconded by Cr Jacob Cass to remove conditions that would have seen the developer required to upgrade the Saleyards Road and Newell Highway intersection.
The amendment was unanimously accepted, becoming the motion, which was then unanimously passed.
Supporting the amendment Cr McGrath said the requirement for the developer to upgrade the intersection "may even stop the development".
"They're doing a fantastic development. It's going to help this town now end. If we can help them with that one condition... I'd just like to see us do that," Cr McGrath said.
Cr Wilson said the "The council itself should look at improving, not upgrading, the intersection."
He added it would not be right "for one developer to pay for a whole new intersection with all the other development talked about in that area".
Adding his support to approving the development Cr Jayet said "If there is one project that has got this Shire talking it is this one."
"The more we can do to help this get of the ground the better it will be," he said.
The development site covers 4.7ha with the surrounding area currently housing Harvey Norman, Hays Hardware and Power Tools Plus.
The Parkes Hospital is located across the road.
Parkes Council is looking at infrastructure upgrades in the area including water services, sewer and stormwater control.
As a Transport NSW employee Cr Daniel Weber- declared an interested and left the chamber.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.