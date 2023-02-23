Parkes encouraged to join nation-wide Clean Up Day

Parkes Shire residents are urged to join the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment, on Sunday, March 5 as part of Clean Up Australia Day 2023.
Mayor of Parkes Shire, Ken Keith OAM, is encouraging community members to gather their friends, family, or colleagues to join Council staff in helping to clean up, fix up and conserve our local parks, gardens, and reserves.
"It has never been more important to roll up our sleeves to maintain and preserve our natural environment and recreational spaces. Parkes Shire residents can help by participating in our annual Clean Up Australia event.
"Registration is free and will take place at Lion's Park in Parkes from 8am, where participants will receive a free Clean Up kit containing gloves, bags, and other resources with packs for individuals, families and community groups available," he added.
Pip Kiernan, Chair of Clean Up Australia said "Our environment is facing pressure like never before. As all Australians know, over the past two years, we've seen severe bushfires, cyclones and floods, and increased pressures on our biodiversity and an ever-growing volume of waste which leaks into our natural and marine environment."
"Australians tell us every day that they are concerned about the world we live in but often feel frustrated and unsure how to make a positive impact. Clean Up Australia Day is a great opportunity to work together and take practical action. We seek the support of all Australians. Together we can all make a real difference,
"Signing up now means you're making a pledge to improve and protect Australia's environment. Whether you are 9 or 90, participating in a Clean Up Australia event changes the way you think about your everyday habits and the practical changes each of us can make. Everyone who gets involved tells us how rewarding the day is and how it has made a lasting positive impact." Ms Kiernan continued.
If you can't join in, Australians are encouraged to make a donation to Clean Up Australia. 100% of funds raised through donations go directly to empowering Australians to take positive action for the environment.
To register or donate, please visit cleanup.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.