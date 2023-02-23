Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes encouraged to join nation-wide Clean Up Day

Updated February 24 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:12am
Parkes Shire residents are urged to join the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment, on Sunday, March 5 as part of Clean Up Australia Day 2023.

