Reconnecting Parkes Shire Through Villages' Community Events

Parkes Shire Council has teamed up local villages to plan and deliver three events over the coming weeks, aimed at bringing visitors from near and far to experience the sights and tastes of the region.
Parkes Shire Mayor, Cr Ken Keith OAM, invited locals and visitors alike to attend the events at Bogan Gate, Peak Hill and Trundle, which are being held over three consecutive jam-packed weekends and are being delivered through portion of a $239,651 grant received from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Cr Keith said the festivities will kick off in Bogan Gate, with their 125 Year Anniversary weekend on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, which will include the unveiling of the new 'Bogan Gate' and plaque, as well as the unearthing of the village's 100-year time capsule.
"There will be plenty of family-friendly activities including a putting competition, free community breakfast, art and craft demonstrations as well as the Bogan Gate Village Fair on Saturday," Cr Keith said.
"The Back to Peak Hill weekend follows on, from Friday, 17 through to Sunday, 19 March, with three days of activities planned, centred around The Carrington, which - after years of determination and persistence by wonderful local enthusiasts - is now getting close to being completed and reopened to the community," Cr Keith said.
Activities will include open schools, displays of artefacts and memorabilia, social games, street busking, an official opening to The Carrington, history and craft displays, live entertainment, and much more. The Carrington will be open daily as the weekend's hub, whilst many local businesses and organisations will open the doors for extended hours to welcome visitors and locals.
Cr Keith said the Trundle Back In Time weekend on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at the Trundle Showgrounds, including the annual Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull, would round off the line-up of events.
"This year, the stationery vehicles on feature are Oliver Hart-Parr and Pre-War 1939 tractors, and there is set to be plenty of free activities for the whole family with vintage vehicles, a swap meet, markets, live music, kids entertainment, sheaf toss, and bar and BBQ facilities," he said.
Council's Community Events Officer, Carmen Nieves, said the vibrant selection of events would highlight what our local villages have to offer.
"We're proud to be working in partnership with the NSW Government and local communities to plan and deliver these exciting events throughout March," Ms Nieves said.
"Despite being small, each of our local villages has a big personality and a rich history that adds value to the Parkes Shire, and we're encouraging all members of our community to attend at least one of these events and experience the local tastes and sights."
For more information on these events, visit www.visitparkes.com.au.
These events are funded by NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
