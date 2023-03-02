Parkes Bridge Club looking to build up numbers to pre-pandemic times

The Parkes Bridge Club is starting to build up the numbers to pre-COVID days.
Seven tables on a Thursday, Monday night has four but Tuesday could do with more players.
We normally have afternoon tea once a month and do the presentations, due to a late start for the year and various commitments, it wasn't held this month but will be on the third Thursday of March.
This will be after we finish playing, about 5pm.
There were still some certificates to present. Bill Burke was promoted to a Silver Local Master and Tim Baker a Bronze Local Master.
These ranking are awarded by the Australian Bridge Federation and are determined by the amount of master points you have won over the course of your playing career.
Our own club also awards a small trophy for the winner of the most master points accumulated over the month playing at our local club.
This month it was won by Tim Baker and was presented by Kevin, the club president.
If you are interested in playing or learning to play, contact Kevin Robinson on 0428 623 293.
We play Monday evening, Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.
IN OTHER SPORTING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.